School golf strategy delivers hole-in-one

OPOTIKI Primary School’s golfing strategy has delivered its first champion.

Student Jock Butler won the Bay of Plenty primary and intermediate championship, held at the Omanu Golf Club in Mt Maunganui on March 19.

The 12-year-old, who has only played golf for just over a year, won against 40 other keen golfers competing in the championship.

“I feel like a winner,” he said.

Cousin and golf coach Micky Huriwaka said he had acted as caddie on the day.

Principal Tony Howe said he was proud of the achievement and at the same time surprised the golfing strategy had delivered so soon.

The strategy was born about a year ago, after it was decided that Mr Huriwaka, a teacher aide at the school as well as a champion golfer, would take advantage of the large grass field adjacent to the school.

“We realised we could turn the big field into a driving range,” Mr Howe said.

The championship golf lessons are held at the school and at the golf course.