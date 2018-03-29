Season under way with victory

OPOTIKI took victory over Murupara at Rugby Park on Saturday.

In the first game of the season, Opotiki won 48-7 in what coach Richard Howe said was a hard-fought game.

“Murupara made us work,” he said, crediting their team with strong defence.

Howe credits his team with a “more dominant line-out”, slowly grinding Murupara down in the second half.

“We worked well under pressure, it’s just about maintaining that.”

Howe also said that the team tried out some new forms of combinations, tactics and game plans on Saturday.

With the Opotiki team’s strong start to the season, Howe was still confident in his team’s abilities and building on them from game to game.

“It was a great start to the season. They gave us a good game.”

Howe said overall he was pleased with the team, but would not be getting overconfident with their performance.

“When you look too far ahead, you end up tripping over what’s right in front of you.”

The team will face Judea’s rugby team this weekend, and Howe said their best hope was to keep playing as they have been.

“We need to follow on from last week, keep strong possession and use it to control the game.”

While the Opotiki team had faced Judea, Howe said there was no point using that game as reference.

“It’s a new year, they could have new players or strategies, you just don’t know.

“We’re just going to stick to our game plan.”

