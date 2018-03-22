Second bike fix day

BIKE Kitchen Opotiki is holding its second Community Bike Fix Day on Saturday.

“The Bike Kitchen concept is the perfect recipe for connecting with our young kids and growing their bike skills and mechanical know-how,” said Steve Hodge from the Opotiki General Store.

“We repaired over 40 bikes at our first bike-fix day last month and are prepared for even bigger numbers this Saturday.

“It’s about having fun, learning, and getting to know one another,” he said. “Please feel free to come along for as much time as you are able. You are welcome to just watch, listen and learn – don’t feel under pressure to perform.”

Mr Hodge is co-ordinating the Opotiki Bike Kitchen with local partners Te Pou Oranga o Whakatohea , Healthy Families East Cape (Opotiki), Motu Trails and Te Ao Hou Trust.

The bike fix day will be held at Te Tipuranga, the Te Pou Oranga o Whakatohea Youth Centre in Moody Place from 1pm to 4pm.

To find out more about Bike Kitchen Opotiki, check out the Facebook page or contact Steve Hodge directly at 021 277 1213 or at Opotiki General Store, corner of Church and King streets.