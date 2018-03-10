Sent to bed – for two years

JUST over a decade ago, in her mid-20s, Elizabeth McGougan was living the dream in Auckland as a high-flying producer of popular reality television shows, such as Border Patrol.

Little did she realise then that a year later she would go to bed – for two years.

“There wasn’t a person I couldn’t shine the socks off. I loved that job,” the bubbly 41-year-old says from her cottage on her brother’s dairy farm just outside Taneatua.

She was ready to “take over the world” and could “walk through every obstacle”.

“It was about 2004, and I started noticing that I was feeling really fatigued,” Elizabeth says.

“When I was about 26 or 27 I contracted shingles and had to take time off. Earlier in life I had had glandular fever.

“I came home and got over the shingles and went back to Auckland. I wasn’t sleeping … and then I started noticing more symptoms, joint pain in my arms and legs and torso.

“It felt like I had swum a mile, except it felt 10 times stronger,” she says of the pain.

Elizabeth says a GP diagnosed her with viral arthritis.

But it was at the end of 2004, Elizabeth says, that a specialist, Dr Rosamund Vallings, diagnosed her with Myalgic Encephalomyelitis, aka chronic fatigue syndrome or ME.

“She said you need to go home and go to bed. I had to quit my job.”

Elizabeth says at the point she was constantly fainting because from orthostatic hypotension – when low blood pressure makes you feel dizzy or faint when you stand up.

She was so fatigued she would crawl upstairs to the shower and go down the stairs on her bottom.

She also developed “brain fog”. “I would be talking and I couldn’t find the right word. I couldn’t remember the days of the week.”

Scheduling shoots became a nightmare. Counting sequences slipped her mind, as did conjunctions, or connective words, such as “if” and “but”.

“You lose your reasoning and perspective ability … your brain is immobilised.”

But she says she is extremely grateful she was diagnosed so quickly.

“Some people are in this state for 10 years and have no idea what they have.”

At home, with her parents on their dairy farm, she developed nerve pain, as well as hypersomnia. “I would sleep for 20 hours. Dad would creep upstairs to do a ‘live check’.”

Elizabeth spent two years in bed, from the age of 27 to 29.

“It was a very quiet and low time.”

She couldn’t read or watch television as she developed auditory and visual sensitivity. “I completely cut everything from my life.”

Myalgic Encephalomyelitis is a chronic illness causing overwhelming fatigue and often occurs alongside another chronic illness, Fibromyalgia, which causes widespread pain of the muscles, bones and joints. Both conditions are believed to be interrelated.

Elizabeth says latest research describes fatigue syndrome sufferers as going into “hibernation”. The body is using energy, but the body’s cells are not creating energy properly.

“For so many years people said it is in your head. But psychologically there is nothing wrong with your head.”

Today, in her cottage, everything is done in small doses, with rest periods scheduled in.

Last year Elizabeth took part in a ground-breaking Towards Wellness Programme, which brings together research-based knowledge into an easy to understand package that helps sufferers make sense of and manage their illness holistically.

Since then she has been able to work part-time as a field officer for Complex Chronic

Illness Support, an organisation that supports people living with these illnesses in the Bay of Plenty. She also volunteers weekly at the Citizens Advice Bureau and she has joined the Embroiderers Guild.

“I still have symptoms, but they are at a much lower level then they were.

“I now have a tool kit to help reduce the impact of the symptoms,” she says of the Wellness Programme.

What is ME?

IMAGINE something as simple as taking a shower made you feel like you’d run a marathon… with a sack of rocks tied to your back.

ME is a chronic illness whereby overwhelming fatigue is often triggered by even minimal exertion.

Fibromyalgia (FM) is also a chronic illness which causes widespread pain of the muscles, bones and joints with specific ‘trigger’ points. This can make moving parts of your body agonising. Both conditions are considered to be interrelated with some people experiencing both.

ME is often triggered by a viral infection though there are a number of other causes and it can strike anyone. Whilst there is no known cure there are ways sufferers can manage their illness and some do recover. Besides fatigue, ME entails a whole range of other symptoms.

Pain, gastrointestinal upset, orthostatic intolerance, unrefreshing sleep, heart arrhythmias, cognitive impairment, and a number of other symptoms are common.

It is thought that there could be up to 20,000 people in NZ with the condition.

Expert talks about ME

JOIN Elizabeth for a free talk next Saturday by Myalgic Encephalomyelitis expert Dr Rosamund Vallings, who has 40 years of experience helping those with the condition.

Complex Chronic Illness Support will also present the ground-breaking Towards Wellness Programme.

The talk and presentation will be held at 10am on Saturday, March 17 at Lyceum Club Whakatane (corner Domain and McGarvey roads). Morning tea will also be provided.

For more information contact EBOP field officer Elizabeth on 021 838 217, or info@ccisupport.org.nz

or see www.ccisupport.org.nz

