Steampunkers here to stay

OPEN minds and creativity are two huge factors in steampunk, and Whakatane’s own League of Extraordinary Pyroclasts is in no shortage of either.

The league, otherwise known as the Whakatane steamers, made their debut in November last year, making their first public appearance in the Christmas parade.

Now, the Steamers are dedicating 2018 to recruiting new members and becoming more established in the community. With six core members and about seven others interested, growth is already under way.

For those who are not sure what steampunk is, it began as a sub-genre of science fiction that took place in a historic – usually Victorian – setting, and features anachronistic or steam-powered technology.

Dianna Sullivan, the group’s Madame Ambassador, says, “There’s something for everyone … of all ages”.

Dianna and many other core members have a background in steampunk, with a wide variety of fashion and accessories inspired by the genre.

“Recycling and reusing is a big focus for us,” she says. A lot of these start their journey in a second-hand store, where members frequently shop for pieces for their next project.

“The biggest problem for a steampunker is making space for everything,” says core member Marie Dixon. Marie has attended many steampunk events and been an avid follower of the aesthetic for some years now, and also believes that the genre is open to anyone and everyone.

“Steampunk is just as much for men as it is for women. You can use whatever skills you have, it’s very versatile like that,” she says.

Both Dianna and Marie have attended the annual steampunk festival in Thames for some years now, inspiring their hope to bring a similar event to Whakatane.

“Whakatane is a very historical town, we can use that history,” Marie says, hoping to incorporate some of Whakatane’s rich culture and heritage into the established genre.

Currently the Steamers are looking to host a steampunk ball at some point next year, as well as attending events and having a large community presence this year.

But core member Graham Philps believes that steampunk is more than just an aesthetic, and sees the genre more as a society of likeminded individuals.

He says, “When you dress up, it’s about creating another persona. When you don’t look like yourself, you’re more likely to get out and do things that you normally wouldn’t.”

“Those people you see in movies, and think ‘wow, they’re so cool,’ Well with steampunk, we get to go home and be them,” says Marie. Members meet once a month to “discuss everything steampunk”, and organise outings or activities in the community.

The Steamers are more than happy to take on new members, and if that interests you, visit the League of Extraordinary Pyroclasts on Facebook.

james.sandbrook@whakatanebeacon.co.nz