Stepping up to bat for food hygiene

ZESPRI has announced that compliance with hygiene and labour requirements will be stepped up during the 2018 to 2019 season.

Zespri spokesman Oliver Broad said kiwifruit growers, contractors and sub-contractors are all required to adhere to the upgraded standards and registration requirements.

“The industry tends to think about harvesting a crop whereas customers see us handling food that people will eat,” he said. “They want assurance that their food is safe.”

Concerns about good agricultural practice among European supermarket chains and their suppliers in the late 1990s led to the development of standards for “good agricultural practice”, which has led to the GLOBALG.A.P. (Good Agricultural Compliance) farm assurance programme.

“The aim was to bring conformity to retailer supplier standards, which had been creating problems for farmers,” Mr Broad said.

“It is now the world’s most widely implemented farm certification scheme.”

Most European customers of agricultural products now demand evidence of GAP certification as a prerequisite for doing business.

Horticulture New Zealand quality systems manager Damien Farrelly said GAP, was an assurance framework for enabling producers to meet market and regulatory requirements focusing on food safety, social practice and the environment.

“Private standards like New Zealand GAP and GLOBALG.A.P. have very high participation rates in New Zealand horticulture and certification to these standards is required for market access to retailers worldwide,” he said.

Mr Farrelly said GAP standards were also recognised by regulators who placed confidence in the standards being implemented on farm, one example being the recognition of GAP audits as meeting the Food Act 2014 verification requirements.

“GAP is a complex assurance system that links the latest research, industry best practice and technology through to implementation on-farm via risk assessments, corrective action planning, testing, training and record keeping,” he said.

“Compliance with GAP standards is verified via third-party audits carried out by internationally accredited certification bodies.”

Mr Farrelly said there had recently been an increased consumer focus on worker welfare, and to satisfy this market concern an add-on standard had been developed.

“This has resulted in the GLOBALG.A.P. Risk Assessment on Social Practice add-on, which is called GRASP,” he said.

“New Zealand growers have been quick to uptake the add-on and demonstrate they are compliant with good social practices like minimum wage, no child labour and appropriate employee contracts.”

Although good social practice is covered by NZ labour laws, similar to food safety, it is the market that is driving growers to comply with these standards.

“GAP allows retailers and growers to alleviate risks to food safety, worker welfare and the environment by implementing relevant standards on-farm,” Mr Farrelly said.

“GAP also enables growers to manage all of their risks and compliance in one highly effective system which is outcomes focused, accepted worldwide and supported by the industry.”

Grower and contractor considerations

Grower

Zespri spokesman Oliver Broad said GLOBALG.A.P. certification was a condition of supply to Zespri.

“Growers need to understand GAP requirements and implement these in their day-to-day orchard management practices,” he said.

“In particular, growers need to understand health and safety, hygiene and labour compliance requirements.”

Growers also needed to ensure that contractors providing services were registered with Zespri and could provide a current GAP compliance assessment verification, CAV.

“Every grower is ultimately responsible for what happens on their orchard and to their fruit regardless of the involvement of orchard management companies or contractor,” Mr Broad said.

Growers who employed their own staff needed to understand and meet all GAP and GRASP, as well as all legal, requirements relating to their workers, and report suspected labour breaches.

“Growers should expect a much higher level of focus on worker hygiene and labour compliance in 2018,” Mr Broad said.

Areas of increased compliance included ensuring there were sufficient toilets available close to where staff are working and that the toilets are regularly cleaned.

Hand washing facilities with potable water, liquid soap and single-use towels also needed to be available.

Contractor

It is the contractors’ responsibility to register with Zespri, and to hold a valid and current GAP compliance assessment verification, CAV, and provide a copy of this to every grower they work for.

“Additionally, contractors must understand and meet all GAP and GRASP, as well as legal, obligations of workers and be able to demonstrate this through keeping good records and making these available for audit,” Zespri spokesman Oliver Broad said.

Contractors needed to understand hygiene requirements during harvest.

“They need to ensure that the required toilet and handwashing facilities are made available, as arranged with grower.”

Staff needed to wash their hands before starting work, after using the toilet and after eating and smoking.

“Staff with diarrhoea or vomiting must report this to a supervisor and are not to handle fruit until they have been symptom free for at least 24 hours,” Mr Broad said.

“Harvest contractors should already have either completed their GAP and GRASP audits or have them booked in.”

Contractors involved in vine-work but not harvesting also needed to undergo GAP and GRASP audits this year.

“These contractors should register with Zespri, if they have not already, to receive the latest information of their legal obligations.”

Zespri was working on an online registration and renewal system that would available later this year.

“This will allow contractors to update their contact information with Zespri at any time,” Mr Broad said.