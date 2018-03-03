Sunshine on a plate success

THE success of this year’s Sunshine on a Plate has left Eastern Bay of Plenty Hospice smiling.

Tickets for many events, including this weekend’s Sundown on the Wharf and Air Chathams Mile High Tea and Bubbles and Brunch flights, have been sell-outs.

Hospice event fundraising manager Anna Meredith said events had been exceptionally well-attended.

“I’m personally really stoked by how everything has gone so far. Every event we’ve had, everyone has left them happy, smiling and laughing,” she said.

The Sunshine Gourmet Market at The Heads last Saturday had a record level of attendance.

There was also a Sunday brunch at Te Kura Whare in Taneatua where attendees enjoyed a “most amazing lunch” with kawakawa mocktails, venison with caramelised apple, rewena bread with smoked pork belly and caramelised banana.