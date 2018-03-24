Super cuties

MARCH seems to be the month for the Eastern Bay’s pre-school groups to be out and about having fun.

We, at the Eastern Bay Life, recognise a cute photo opportunity when we hear of one and sent our photographers along to three events.

Photographer Troy Baker was at Port Ohope Playcentre for its open day on March 8 and also went along to the Bizzy Buddyz outing to the River Edge Park Railway.

Last week Louis Klaassen captured lots of super-cute moments at Ohope Beach Montessori Pre-school’s obstacle race where 30 pupils ran, jumped, climbed and crawled around an obstacle course at the school.

More photos from these events are available for viewing and purchase at the Beacon office in Pyne Street.