Super cuties

TEAM WORK: Thea Miller, 6, lifts Reggie Miller, 4 for a drink from the hose at the Port Ohope Playcentre open day. D6676-38

MARCH seems to be the month for the Eastern Bay’s pre-school groups to be out and about having fun.

We, at the Eastern Bay Life, recognise a cute photo opportunity when we hear of one and sent our photographers along to three events.

Photographer Troy Baker was at Port Ohope Playcentre for its open day on March 8 and also went along to the Bizzy Buddyz outing to the River Edge Park Railway.

Last week Louis Klaassen captured lots of super-cute moments at Ohope Beach Montessori Pre-school’s obstacle race where 30 pupils ran, jumped, climbed and crawled around an obstacle course at the school.

More photos from these events are available for viewing and purchase at the Beacon office in Pyne Street.

WATER PLAY: The concentration on the face of Mia Delahunty, 21 months, says it is all about water play. D6676-17
READY TO ROLL: Right, Andrea Finlay and Mason Boulton, 3, board the train. D6664-04
ON TRACK Below, adults and children from Bizzy Buddyz wave from the train as it heads off around the track. D6664-46
TOOT TOOT: Hezekiah, 2, El Shaddai, 3 and Patricia Taha from Bizzy Buddyz pre-school ride the miniature train at River Edge Park. D6664-24
SPRAYING COLOUR: Hucklberry Boyes, 3 and Ruben Rafferty, 2, try out some spray painting at Playcentre. D6676-44
WINNER: Riley Miskell receives her medal for the Ohope Beach Montessori School from champion adventure racer Sophie Hart, who was in town for the Whai Ora race. D6704-259
DAD DRINK: Ava Fleming, 16 months, has a drink of water the fun way. D6676-48

