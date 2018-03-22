Surf team comes back strong

AFTER a three-year break, Opotiki Surf Lifesaving Club has returned to the NZ Surf Life Saving Championships with a bang.

Eleven club members competed at the national championships in Gisborne last week, and came away with places.

Bryn Gault, Luke Seufert, Te Arohana Edgar and Nicolas Cannell, took second place and a silver medal for the under-19 surf canoe long course.

The team also competed in the surf canoe short course the following day, but were unplaced.

“It was pretty awesome, and great seeing everyone getting so into it,” the boys’ coach Lia Seufert said

She said overall, the team was “doing really well, with technique and teamwork”.

She is feeling confident about their prospects for future events.

While the team is a mixed bunch of old and new members, Seufert said it was a good mix, as it had led them to nationals.

“The boys all got together and just decided, ‘lets do it’.

“Once they wanted to, everyone wanted to.

“It’s been a great team effort.”

Over the weekend, Luke Seufert and Nicolas Cannell also entered the two-kilometre beach run and the beach flags events respectively.

The open men’s team of Karl Emslie, Hamish McKenzie, Jared Tuoro and Warwick Joblin reached the semi-finals in the canoe short course, but did not place in the first three to reach the finals.

In the masters’ board race event, Karl Emslie won a gold medal.

