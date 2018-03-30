WHEN Ngati Haka Patuheuheu opened their new dining room at Waiohau Marae on March 15 it could only be described as a true example of tino rangatiratanga.

Refusing to take a cent received in the Tuhoe Treaty settlement, Ngati Haka Patuheuheu worked for six years to raise enough money to build the dining room, and when they unveiled the building they have dubbed Te Umutaoroa, it was an testament to their self-determination.

But to truly understand the achievement, you must first learn the story of Te Umutaoroa and its prophecy.

It is a story that stretches back in time to the late 19th century when Ngati Haka Patuheuheu – a Tuhoe subtribe – were living at Te Houhi, near modern day Galatea.

At that time, Ngati Haka Patuheuheu had been forced out of Te Urewera to coastal Te Putere, near Matata, by the Crown because of their alignment to Te Kooti.

Conditions at Te Putere were harsh and so they petitioned the Crown to allow them to move to the ancestral lands of Te Houhi, near modern-day Galatea.

The Crown gave their consent and Ngati Haka Patuheuheu established a thriving village on the fertile lands of Te Houhi with some of their relations from Ngati Manawa and Ngati Whare. For a time, life was good for Ngati Haka Patuheuheu.

However, in 1886, Harry Burt – a prominent Pakeha who had been living at the village and working as a Native Land Court interpreter –bribed two members of the Ngati Manawa to fraudulently claim ownership to 7000 acres of Te Houhi at a hearing.

Originally a friend of Harry’s, Te Kooti visited Te Houhi hoping to be able to persuade him to take a smaller section of land. It was during this visit, that Te Kooti proclaimed the site of Te Houhi as Te Umutaoroa – or the slow-cooking earth oven – after dreaming about thick fog covering the Rangitaiki Valley.

“Te kupu ki te Umutaoroa – Te Houhi. Ka taona e ahau tenei hangi ma taku tamaiti e hura. Tenei mea te hangi, ko nga kai o roto hei ora mo te tangata.”

Or: “The word concerning Te Umutaoroa – Te Houhi. I am preparing this hangi for my child to unearth. The food inside this hangi will be for the salvation of the people.”

He explained the dream was a vision and the land would only contain raw or putrefying food for Harry, but he would place eight talismans at Te Houhi that could be unveiled by a future leader and would deliver the sustenance of life for Ngati Haka Patuheuheu.

Unperturbed, Harry transferred the deed for Te Houhi into the ownership of his wife.

Ngati Haka Patuheuheu requested a hearing into matter, claiming they had not approved the sale of the block and they had not been informed of the court sitting.

But, a rehearing was not granted and in 1905 the Supreme Court at Auckland found that while the original title had been obtained by fraud, the freehold title remained because the new owner, Margaret Beale, had legally acquired it.

The land was then sold to James Grant and in 1907 he used the constabulary to forcibly remove Ngati Haka Patuheuheu from Te Houhi.

Refusing to allow them to take the school house as well as their whare tipuna (meeting house), Tama-ki-Hikurangi, James also had those of Ngati Haka Patuheuheu who peacefully resisted the eviction arrested.

This section of the story, which has become known in New Zealand’s courts as the Waiohau Fraud, could have broken Ngati Haka Patuheuheu. However, they remained resilient, relocated to Waiohau and held tight to the words of Te Kooti.

However, the storm was not over for the hapu.

In the 1990s, Tuhoe started to work towards their treaty settlement and Ngati Haka Patuheuheu were among the sub-tribes that joined the Te Kotahi a Tuhoe group. Their hope was to gain an apology and compensation for what had happened at Te Houhi. But by 2009, the hapu realised they did not want Te Kotahi a Tuhoe to negotiate on their behalf and pulled out of the group. However, when they informed the then-Treaty settlement minister Chris Finlayson they wanted to remove their claim from the Tuhoe collective, they were told they could not do so.

The Government eventually settled with Te Kotahi a Tuhoe in 2014 and the tribe set up the governance entity, Te Uru Taumatua, to receive the $170 million package consisting of cash and assets – part of which recognised the grievances relating to Te Houhi.

When they pulled away from the collective, Ngati Haka Patuheuheu and their supporters formed a new group and called it Te Umutaoroa. And now they have named their new dining room after the prophecy too.

They also remain resolute in their belief that one day the Te Umutaoroa prophecy made by Te Kooti will be fulfilled and continue to pursue their own brand of self-determination or tino rangatiratanga, waiting for when the eight talismans are unveiled.