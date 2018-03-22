Three arrested on meth charges

POLICE have today arrested three people in connection with the supply of methamphetamine in the Opotiki community.

Eastern Bay investigations manager Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Standen said early this morning police executed four search warrants on addresses connected to the Mongrel Mob ‘Barbarians’ gang in Opotiki.

The search warrants were part of an operation targeting methamphetamine dealing in the community.

“Bay of Plenty police will continue to target the supply of methamphetamine in our communities,” Mr Standen said. “It is a destructive drug that impacts families in our community and destroys lives. We know that this drug is also a driver of crime in our community are committed to holding them to account and preventing further harm in our communities – we don’t need this drug in Opotiki.”

“It’s important to remember that these people supplying drugs to our community put profit above all else and do not consider the health and wellbeing of users.”

The two women and one man, all from Opotiki, will appear in the Whakatane District Court tomorrow.

A 40-year- old woman faces two charges each of conspiracy to supply methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine for supply, with more charges likely to be laid.

A 27-year- old woman is charged with possession of methamphetamine and a 40 -year- old man with dealing and possession of methamphetamine.

Mr Standen said further arrests and charges were likely.