Time to check your smoke alarms

FIRE safety officer Jon Rewi says the annual message to oversee your smoke alarms when daylight saving comes to an end has been given extra emphasis by this week’s house fire in Opotiki.

Following the Dip Road house fire, chief fire officer Vic Carter and fire safety officer Jon Rewi noted there were no smoke alarms installed in the house.

Mr Rewi said the smoke alarms had been supplied by the property owner, but they were never installed.

“It is a legal requirement for a property owner to install smoke alarms and the tenant needs to maintain them,” he said.

Mr Rewi said the fire should act as a reminder to both residents of homes and to owners of rental properties.

“Owners of rental properties need to ensure they comply with the law,” he said.

“We suggest you protect your loved ones by doing a check and test of your smoke alarms this weekend.”

Mr Rewi said he recommended the 10-year photoelectric smoke alarms.

Daylight saving ends at 2am on Sunday, April 1.

Opotiki Mitre 10 owner Wayne Fowler has been on his own awareness campaign to promote smoke alarms for three weeks.

“I have been speaking about the necessity of having working smoke alarms on my weekly Radio 1XX appearances,” he said.

Mr Fowler said Mitre 10 carried a wide range of smoke alarms, from the most basic ones at $7 to small 10-year alarms costing up to $60.

“I suggest that if you have the really old ones, replace them with 10-year alarms this weekend,” he said. “Also check your batteries, as a $4 battery can save a life.”

Mr Fowler said Mitre 10 also carried fire extinguishers, fire blankets and fire-proof safes.

“We also have the grab-and-go emergency kits, which we sell at cost,” he said.

Other retailers that sell smoke alarms in Opotiki include New World, ITM, Appliance Plus and the Bluemoon Foursquare.

For more information on smoke alarms and fire safety visit the fireandemergency.nz website.

Community rallies around

THE Opotiki community is rallying around Clint and Melissa Gebert and their four children who lost everything when fire gutted their home in Dip Road this week.

A call on social media has drawn many responses with the community getting behind the family and generously offering everything from clothing and linen to items of furniture.

A Givelittle page has also been set up to help the family financially. As of yesterday, about $4500 had been donated. The funds will go directly to the Geberts to help restore some of what they have lost.

To donate go to https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/house-fire-takes-everything#

Locator beacon for when things go wrong

ANOTHER safety device that has been highlighted recently is the personal locator beacon.

Former Opotiki resident Paul Gaastra was saved by a helicopter after he activated his personal locator beacon after a kayak mishap in Northland last week.

At the Opotiki i-SITE, manager Tina Cornwell said three of the locator beacons were available for hire.

“People heading into the bush should not be without one,” she said. “You also need to keep them on your person at all times.”

Examples of backpacks containing a locator beacon being swept away in a flood and people falling down banks and breaking a leg when they have just left the hut to chop wood underlined the need to attach the beacon to your body.

The cost of hiring a locator beacon from the i-SITE is $15 for one day, $30 for three days and $40 for seven days.

“It’s human nature to think it won’t happen to me,” Mrs Cornwell said.

The problem with that thinking was that when “it” happened, you had missed out on getting that safety equipment.

“It’s a small price to pay for extra safety,” she said.