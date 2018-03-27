Waka ama making history

FOR the first time, Opotiki College is preparing a waka ama team to compete in events throughout the coming year.

This is a big step towards the cultural progress head girl Ngarangikamaea Stewart had hoped for in the school.

“I want to expand [our culture] all around the school,” she said, which is now becoming a reality. She was joined recently for training by team-mates Jett Hunia, Shauna Edwards-Jull, Tarmera Katene, Tuihana Ahlers and Trinity Butler.

Navigating the Opotiki Wharf in a six-seater vessel, the girls trained in rhythm, flow and overall technique, as well as lashing hulls and properly entering the water.

Coach Vivienne Ruwhiu said the experience, “will be really good for [the girls]”, as well as for the school.

“It’s building up to be a really big campaign,” she said, with plans mapped out for the team to compete on regional, national and international scales.

The team’s first competitive event will be the Mataatua Waka Ama Regatta in Whakatane, on April 28.

james.sandbrook@whakatanebeacon.co.nz