Winner, winner … chicken dinner

HOW easy it is these days to just rock on up to the supermarket and choose the chicken cut you want to use for dinner.

As a child, chicken was such a treat and on birthdays and special occasions I was allowed to choose a hen that had stopped laying …and that would be our dinner.

Great memories of a “real” flavoursome roasted bird and all the trimmings. For a family, in these times, buying selected cuts could well be a totally false economy.

Today, I start with the whole bird, and make chicken stock with the carcass, a roasted breast, with a special salad and truffle poached egg.

Next instalment I will use the remainder of the chicken in a creamy tomato and yoghurt curry with homemade naan bread and buttermilk fried chicken wings.

Taking the bird on a secure wooden board, take a sharp knife and cut the wings off at the “shoulder” joint, then cut the wing into three … the tip, the mid joint wing and the “drummette”. Put to one side to marinate in the buttermilk.

Next take the whole leg off at the “hip” and cut into two, the thigh and the drumstick. Then take the knife down the centre of the backbone and gently ease the meat away from the rib cage.

You will have two breasts, (leave the skin on) that also has the tenderloin fillet

attached on the underside. Separate these.

Turn the carcass over and remove the “nuggets” the two small pieces of meat above the “parsons nose” end of the chicken. These will be nice in the curry.

If this seems like a huge task … there are quite a few YouTube videos online that will help you through this process.

Keep practising and you will be a pro in no time. Using the whole bird is cost effective and very versatile.

For a flavoursome chicken stock , you will need the carcass, six cups of water, half an onion with the brown skin on, roughly chopped; a celery stick, roughly chopped; a medium carrot, skin on, roughly chopped; ½ bulb of garlic cut in half, a few sprigs of fresh thyme, 2-3 peppercorns and a bay leaf.

Bring to the boil and simmer for one-and-a-half to two hours. Leave to settle for 30 minutes, then strain through a muslin cloth inside a sieve. This will keep for five days in the fridge, or can be frozen for up to two months.

A great base for winter soups, to make a risotto, paella, or to add flavour to a tagine, a creamy sauce with mushrooms and into a chicken pie. So much nicer than bought stock … and you know what is in it.

Posh roasted chicken breast

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees. You will need two breasts with the skin on. Season these well with a mix of: 1 teaspoon of smoked paprika, 1 tablespoon of olive oil, salt and pepper, the juice of half a lemon. Rub well into the skin and the flesh.

Preheat an oven proof pan to a medium heat, and add a little grapeseed oil to the pan.

Place the chicken into the pan, skin side down, sear (quick cook) for 30-40 seconds and

place the pan into the oven. Roast for approximately 12-to-15 minutes. Rest.

Served with bacon and green apple salad and a truffle poached egg.

Smoked Bacon and Green Apple Salad

125 grams of dry cured smoked bacon (important to get good bacon )

Fresh green beans (approx 20)

½ a fresh crisp granny smith apple

watercress

chives

½ lemon

olive oil

salt and pepper

In a medium pan, stir fry the diced bacon to render down the fat and cook until crispy. Drain on a paper towel. In a large pot, bring water to a rolling boil and add a little salt and the beans. Cook for one minute and drain, transfer beans to an ice bath to cool.

Into a bowl place the diced apple, a few springs of watercress, the crispy bacon, and snipped chives. Add lemon juice and a splash of olive oil. Season with salt and pepper. Gently toss.

Truffle Poached Eggs

2 eggs

Dash of white wine vinegar

truffle oil

There’s an old saying about teaching a grandmother to poach (suck) eggs … well there is a correct way to poach an egg, to ensure the yolk always sits in the centre …so here goes:

In a med-large pot fill water to 10cm in depth and add a dash of white wine vinegar. Bring to the boil, then reduce to a simmer.

Crack the eggs one at a time into a small bowl, then gently slide the bowl down the side of the pot and slip the egg into the simmering water (breaking the egg into a bowl first allows you to check if the egg is fresh too!). Poach until the whites are completely opaque (not see-through) but the yolk is still soft, about three-to-four minutes. With a slotted spoon, remove the eggs from the water and blot dry with a paper towel.

To assemble:

Divide the bacon and apple salad between the two plates, slice the chicken breast across diagonally and spread atop the salad, finish with the poached egg and a few drops of truffle oil, and add a couple of drops around the plate too. Serve immediately.

Watch for my next instalment, as we use the rest of the bird in a tasty way that will appeal to the whole family.

By Rosemary Sloman

-Contributed