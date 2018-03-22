WWII tankard for Opotiki Museum

A WORLD War II commemorative tankard has been gifted to the Opotiki Museum by the town’s hospice shop.

Crafted with brass salvaged from battlefields in North Africa during World War II, the tankard bears a deeply patriotic design. Specifically, the “New Zealand Onward” design, which features iconic scenes focused around New Zealand’s role in the war.

The design also features Kiwi birds stamped around the border, making clear its connection to New Zealand.

Three variations of the “New Zealand Onwards” design are currently held at the National Army Museum in Waiouru.

The tankard was donated to the Opotiki Hospice Shop to sell and raise funds, but staff decided it would be more fitting to donate it to the museum for the enjoyment and appreciation of generations to come.

The tankard is currently on secure display at the museum.

james.sandbrook@whakatanebeacon.co.nz