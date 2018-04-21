Another gold star for Opotiki

OPOTIKI firefighter Wayne McLellan is a star.

He’s also the latest recipient of a Gold Star, awarded to firefighters who have done 25 years in the fire service. Wayne is the 31st Gold Star member in the Opotiki Volunteer Fire Brigade, of whom 12 are still in service.

During his speech at the presentation ceremony, Opotiki chief fire officer Vic Carter remembered Wayne as being quiet and shy when he joined the brigade on March 5, 1993.

Since then he has attended 1600 callouts, served on the canteen committee and been the station cleaner for 10 years.

Vic expressed gratitude to Wayne’s employer, Waiotahi Contractors, and his family, wife Katrina and children Ellie and Bailee, for allowing him serve in the brigade.

Wayne also acknowledged his family, thanking his “lovely” wife Katrina and forgiving her for the incident when she managed to lock him out of the house as he returned from a late-night call.

Other than that, there wasn’t much more to say on the night because, as Wayne says, “what goes on in the brigade stays in the brigade.”

By Sven Carlsson