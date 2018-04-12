Ashbrook student wins workstation

ASHBROOK School student Ebony Fontana has won a “pimped-up workstation” after filling in a competition entry form found in her back-to-school pack.

Opotiki Paper Plus stationery manager Susan Woods said the store supplied the back-to-school packs to several schools in the district.

“For each one that required an Amos glue stick we also put in an entry form to the nationwide competition, which ran from the start of the year to the end of February,” she said.

Mrs Woods said the competition allowed buyers who purchased an Amos glue stick at a Paper Plus store to go into the draw for one of six $9000 workstation packages.

The packages included a desk, a chair, a bookcase, a desk lamp, a Hewlett-Packard stream book, a bean bag and several other items to go with the workstation.

Thirteen-year-old Ebony said she was very happy to have filled in the entry form and won the prize.