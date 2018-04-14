Autumnal apples

FIRSTLY, an apology to those who realised that there were a couple of errors in my last recipes for the Tomato and Yoghurt Chicken Curry. There were two quantities of garlic.The first measure should have been 1.5 tablespoons of grated fresh green ginger.

Secondly: in converting my naan bread recipe to a more user friendly quantity, I failed to change the quantity of yeast, which should be 1 gram (not the 60 grams mentioned) which equates to a level teaspoon. Please accept my apologies and do try to make these outstanding recipes, they will add a touch of spice to your culinary repertoire.

This is the season of the apple, a most versatile fruit, with ancient varieties now sought after for their various properties. I love an apple that remains in slices after it is cooked, instead of pulping as many do. Two of the old-fashioned apples I really like and will look for at farmers markets is the Peasgood Nonsuch variety and the old English brambly apple.

There is a grower just off the highway at Tikitere on the Whakatane-Rotorua road that has both of these, as well as other heritage varieties. Well worth stopping off for.

One of my favourite recipes is a cheese crusted apple pie – sort of sweet and savoury. The cheese adds to the shortness of the pastry and is pretty simple to make.

Cheese Crusted Apple Pie

Preheat the oven to 200 degrees. You will need a 26 centimetre (12 inch) pie plate. I like old-fashioned Pyrex and you can find these in charity shops or car boot sales for a couple of dollars.

Pastry:

½ cup plain high grade flour

½ teaspoon salt

90g kremelta, chilled and coarsely grated

100g unsalted butter, chilled and diced into 1cm cubes

170g tasty cheddar cheese, coarsely grated

½ cup ice water

Filling:

1½kg heritage apples, peeled, cored and cut into 5mm slices, or a mix of Granny Smith and heritage apples

2/₃ cup currants (optional, if you don’t like dried fruit, leave them out)

1/₃ cup plain flour

1/₃ cup caster sugar + 2 tablespoons for top pastry

½ cup brown sugar

2 tablespoons lemon juice

¾ teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon ground ginger

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

50g unsalted butter, diced 1cm cubes

1 egg, lightly whisked (for glazing)

Place pastry ingredients into a food processor and pulse until you achieve a coarse crumble. Add a little less than half a cup of the water and pulse until the dough leaves the sides of the food processor and begins to gather into a single mass.

Tip dough out on a bench top and knead very briefly – you don’t want to activate the gluten too much or you’ll lose the shortness of the pastry – to incorporate any remaining dry crumble.

Divide in half, shape into balls and squash into thick disks. Cover with cling wrap and refrigerate for a minimum of 30 minutes or overnight. Freezing is also fine but you will have to allow for longer thawing time.

If you do not have a food processor, put all the dry ingredients into a large ceramic bowl and cut in the grated butter and kremelta. When you have a fine crumb, add in the grated cheese and then the iced water a little at a time until it comes together. Knead lightly on a floured board and chill while you prepare the filling.

Filling: I like to peel and cut the apples and put them directly into a snap-lock bag, then add the spices and currants, sugar, lemon juice and flour. Shake well to coat all of the apple slices. The bag helps prevent apples from browning as the surface-to-air ratio is reduced significantly.

Once the pastry is rolled out and you have lined your pie plate, empty the snap-lock bag across the pastry. Dot the extra butter among the apples.

Roll out the remaining pastry and either cover the entire pie, or cut into 2cm strips and make a lattice top. Put into the centre of the hot oven for 15 minutes.

Remove from the oven and glaze with the beaten egg and sprinkle with extra sugar. Reduce the heat to 180 degrees and bake 35 to 40 minutes until golden.

Cool for 10 to 15 minutes before serving with hot runny custard or vanilla ice cream and pouring cream.

By Rosemary Sloman

-Contributed