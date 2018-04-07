Avoiding neighbour wars

YOU don’t have to be best mates with your neighbours, but it can save you a lot of hassle if you can all get along like rational grown-ups.

That means being a considerate neighbour and knowing where you stand when things go wrong between you and the others in your corner of the world.

Citizens Advice Bureau Whakatane manager Donna Cowdery says ”We all want to get along with our neighbours, however if your neighbour is doing something that is driving you mad, your first step should be to speak to them.

“We all have rights and responsibilities that we need to adhere too. Often a conversation will be enough to put the matter right.”

Some of the more common disputes that come up between neighbours are listed below; a Citizens Advice volunteer can offer help and support when dealing with neighbourhood problems.

Noise

THERE will always be a certain amount of noise in any neighbourhood – dogs that bark, children who scream in that very high pitch that only the very young can produce, exuberant party noise at backyard barbecues, and early-bird home renovators. These are the signs of a zesty community.

Every local authority has bylaws relating to how much noise is acceptable. If you’ve tried talking to your noisy neighbour without success, your next step might be to complain to your district council. They will send a noise control officer to assess whether the noise is excessive or unreasonable. If it is, they will issue a notice requiring the neighbour to reduce the noise for the next 72 hours.

Non-compliance could lead to the confiscation of the noise-making equipment. The after-hours Whakatane District Council noise control number is 07 3070729.

animals

If your ears are ringing with the incessant barking of a neighbour’s dog and you’ve already tried reasoning with the owner, you can complain to your local council who will send a dog control officer to the property. In extreme situations the officer could remove the dog.

You can also complain to your local council if your neighbour’s dog (or, if you live in a rural community, livestock) keeps wandering on to your property. As always, it’s best if you try talking to the owner first – they may not even be aware of the problem.

boundary fences

The fence that separates your property from your neighbour’s is a boundary fence and is therefore jointly owned by both parties. This means you can’t build, repair or remove a boundary fence without first obtaining your neighbour’s consent.

You do so by giving them a fencing notice – a sample fencing notice can be found on www.cab.org.nz – which outlines your proposal regarding the fence. Once your neighbour receives the notice, they have the opportunity to agree to your proposal, ask for amendments, or reject it entirely. If you and your neighbour can’t agree on what to do with the boundary fence, either party can apply to the Disputes Tribunal or district court for a decision.

trees

Trees and other products of neighbours’ gardens can be a perennial problem. Perhaps the leaves on overhanging branches keep blowing on to your roof, clogging up the guttering; the neighbour’s vines are growing over the fence, up and into your attic space; or roots from your neighbour’s tree are threatening to crack your drains open.

In general, if your neighbour’s tree is hanging over the boundary fence you are entitled to cut those branches off. If you do, then you are supposed to return those cut-offs (including any fruit) to the neighbour who owns the tree.

Consult with your neighbour first, though. If you’re lucky, they’ll offer to do it for you because they never liked that tree anyhow. It’s a good idea to check with your district council also, in case it’s a protected tree.

If you need to find out more about your rights and responsibilities as a neighbour then drop into your local CAB Bureau on 21 Boon Street, Whakatane or contact us on 308 5609, freecall 0800 367222.

If you like researching, and working on interesting complexed queries then become a Citizens Advice Bureau volunteer. We have an excellent training programme and a wonderful supportive team. Our next volunteer training group will be commencing late May.

For application packs contact 07 3070138.

By Citizens Advice Buereau