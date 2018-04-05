Awareness and fun, rolled into one

IT WAS a successful debut for the Te Panga Oranga Youth Council on Saturday with a suicide awareness-raising event well supported by the community.

One-hundred and sixty-two participants enjoyed the fun run event, including members of the Opotiki community and others from as far away as the Waikato.

Organised by the youth council with funding from Te Puni Kokiri, the day featured bouncy castles, imported powdered dyes, speakers, stalls and musical entertainment – all aimed at bringing the community together around suicide awareness.

Youth council member Sandra-Leigh Turetahi Howard said the day was “great, so glad we did it”, after completing the fun run.

Another member Cailtin Borrie said it had been a “fantastic day”, and that completing the fun run had been a great accomplishment.

Participant Renee Shepherd agreed, and said the event had been “really, really well run”.

“It was great seeing how many people turned up, especially youth, doing it for people who lost their lives and weren’t able to stand up and speak out.”

With focus firmly on suicide prevention and awareness, there were opportunities throughout the day to ask for support, share a story or honour the memory of a loved one.

Speakers shared their experiences and urged those in need of help to come forward for support, and a tent on-site had support members and suicide awareness material on hand.

A welcome addition to the day was a potted remembrance tree, with attendees given the opportunity to attach a note in memory of a person or people that had been affected by suicide.

The tree served as a reminder of the day’s focus, and a small but significant reminder that no one in the community is alone.

