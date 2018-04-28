ON visiting the countryside of Lancaster County, Pennsylvania a few years ago, I delighted in the simple lifestyles of both the Amish and Mennonite communities, who thrive and survive cheek-by-jowl with modern day fast-food driven America.

I love that their lives are so uncomplicated and the food ingredients they grow are organic by nature and are prepared with the least amount of fuss. Their gardens and orchards were so well tended, and laden with fruit. Most of the farms had a sign out selling something homemade.

All manner of fruit pies and tarts, shoo-fly pie – like an English treacle tart – custard pie and the most delicious chicken pie I have ever (ever) tasted. I share with you now a tried and true favourite using the autumn apples – but I have also made this using half apples and half feijoas.

This cake makes a roasting pan full, and is great as a family dessert, served warm with custard or sliced and served as an afternoon tea cake. If you have to bake a cake for a school gala, this cuts into two and doesn’t need icing.

The best part is you just put all the ingredients in a large bowl and mix by hand with a wooden spoon and spread into the pan, add the topping and bake. So simple – and this epitomises the Amish lifestyle and philosophy.

Amish Apple Cake

3 cups flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

2 teaspoons baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

2 cups sugar

2 eggs

¾ cup milk: sometimes need a little more if batter is not wet enough

120 grams soft butter

6 cups peeled and chopped apples (4 good sized apples)

Topping:

170 grams soft brown sugar

2 tablespoons cinnamon

120 grams melted butter

120 grams flour

150 grams fresh walnuts or slivered almonds (optional) Prepare a large, deep, roasting dish or lamington pan and line with baking paper. Mix all cake ingredients together as a batter – don’t worry, it will be lumpy. Spread cake batter into the prepared pan.

Combine all topping ingredients and sprinkle over the wet cake batter. Bake at 180 degrees for 40-50 minutes in the centre of the oven. Cut into squares and serve warm, with whipped cream, custard or Greek-style yoghurt.

By Rosemary Sloman

