Brassicas are great for the winter garden

BURSTING with goodness, brassicas are hardy, no-fuss vegetables are brilliant crops to plant in the winter garden. All members of the cabbage family are brassicas.

Many of the family such as cabbage, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, broccoli and kale are widely grown.

Others such as bok choy, mizuna, misome, kohl rabi and tatsoi are a little more novel, however, are just as tasty and very easy to grow.

The key to success with brassicas is the foundation – soil – the better the soil, the better your plants will grow. If you are starting with an existing garden dig in organic matter like sheep pellets and compost. Add a layer of commercial vegetable mix.

If planting in pots and containers, fill with vegetable mix.

Most brassicas like a sunny, sheltered position. Space larger varieties at least 50-70 centimetres apart, so the plants can fully mature and are not fighting for space, fertiliser and water.

Some brassicas thrive in pots and containers but choose the smaller varieties. Cabbages and kohlrabi grow well in containers.

Choosing a variety to plant is difficult because there are so many to choose from. A handful of brassicas are exceptionally quick to grow, these are often referred to as Asian greens and include bok choy, mizuna, mibuna, misome and mustard.

Right now cavalo nero is popular, producing leaves for up to six months, so it’s a real winner.

If you’re a first time gardener you will find it easier to grow from seedlings, rather than seeds, although seeds are a more economical option. Check seed packets or plant labels for individual planting instructions. The best times to plant are early in the morning or late in the day, so the plants aren’t exposed to the hot sun straight away. Always water plants well before and after planting.

Feed your brassicas and they will return the favour. Select a fertiliser specially blended for your crop, such as the commercially prepared vegetable food you can buy at your hardware store or garden centre. Don’t forget to fertilise your container plants. Well-watered, well-nourished veges will have a better chance of keeping insect pests and diseases at bay.

Too much nitrogen will result in lots of leaves and headless broccoli, cauliflower and romanesco – which can happen when animal manures are used solely to fertilise vegetable gardens. These types of brassicas need potassium and phosphorus to form the head. While your brassicas are growing apply a dose of Seasol plant tonic regularly to give them a welcome boost.

The weather, weeds, pest insects and diseases can all impact on the success of your garden. Protect your plants from the elements with layers pea straw mulch, to help keep their roots moist. Keep your garden weed free.

Be watchful and stop unwanted insects and diseases from ruining your plants. Slugs and snails can be an issue – lay plenty of slug and snail control around young plants. Whitefly and caterpillars, particularly the white cabbage butterfly caterpillar love the young leaves too. If infestations are small, try removing caterpillars individually and squashing. Use a layer of fine netting to stop white cabbage butterfly laying their eggs on your plants.

Brussels sprouts get sweeter and tastier with each frost, so don’t fret if there’s a heavy frost. Harvest from the bottom of the trunk first and store in the fridge for a few weeks.

Harvest broccoli and cauliflower when the heads are tight, once they start spreading they lose their flavour. Cut off the head before you pull out the root, otherwise you could end up with dirt all through the head. If you leave the plant in the ground new, smaller heads will appear in a few weeks below the first one and continue to sprout for the rest of the season.

Pick leaves from leafy varieties of brassicas, such as kale, as required, the plant will keep producing leaves throughout the season.

Bok choi and similar brassicas will often regrow if you cut off at ground level with a sharp knife but it won’t be as sweet.

Quick guide to planting brassicas

Planting in garden beds

Water plants thoroughly before planting and allow to drain

Dig a hole, approximately twice the depth and width

of the root ball of your plant

of the root ball of your plant Partly fill the hole with vegetable mix

Gently loosen the root ball of your plant and position the plant in the centre of the hole

Fill in with vegetable mix. Press soil gently around the base of the plant

Water your plant well. Planting in pots, containers

Water plants thoroughly before potting and allow to drain

Partly fill your container with vegetable mix.

Gently loosen the root ball of your plant and position the plant in the container.

Fill your container with vegetable mix up to 3cm from the top.

Tap the container gently on the ground to settle the mix. Press soil gently around the

base of the plant.

base of the plant. Water your plant well.

Sweet smell of the dainty daphne

A SINGLE sprig of daphne can fill a room with perfume. Such fragrance on a small evergreen shrub is especially precious in mid winter.

Flowering time for the traditional pink and white daphnes, is around July. Even when not flowering daphnes are attractive compact shrubs, with glossy evergreen foliage.

There are more than 50 naturally occurring species and a number of garden cultivars but the most popular and most widely grown daphnes is the pink and white odora daphnes, Daphne odora ‘Leucantha’, Daphne odora ‘Leucantha Alba’ and Daphne odora ‘Leucantha Rubra’.

Daphne bholua (Himalayan daphne) is a tall (2m) narrow, slightly scruffy shrub with dull deep green leaves. Clusters of very sweetly fragrant white-pink flowers are its feature through the winter. Plant it near the back of a border where its unsightly habit is hidden but the sweet fragrance can be enjoyed.

Daphne Perfume Princess was bred in New Zealand and is a cross between Daphne odora and Daphne bholua.This is the earliest and longest flowering of all daphnes, with one of the sweetest fragrances, and is prized for its profusion of large blush pink (softly fading to white) sweet perfumed flowers.

It offers large blooms along the stem making it perfect for cutting to bring indoors.

It is an excellent garden plant with upright and slightly spreading evergreen foliage. It flowers from winter to late spring and is perfect for containers and in the garden.

How to grow daphne

Plant in cool lime-free soil, enriched with plenty of organic matter. Well-drained soil is critical as daphnes hate wet feet. Established they are more likely to live a long life in relatively dry conditions than in soil that lies wet in winter.

As with camellias and Rhododendrons, daphnes prefer a near neutral soil.

If your soil is well-drained soil but yellow leaves persist, try a dose of iron chelates to correct a possible iron deficiency.

Part shade is best for most daphne varieties. All day direct sun can turn leaves yellow.

On the other hand, too much shade will limit their flowering.

Maintain a layer of organic mulch such as leaf mould or fine bark. Top it up each year, but don’t pile it up around the stems.

Trimming lightly after flowering, or simply picking the flowers, helps to keep growth compact. Do not prune right back below the foliage.

When a daphne bush suddenly gets sick and dies, the most likely cause is root rot arising from poor drainage.

If your healthy daphne is getting on in years, you might want to get another one growing, just in case. Seven years is considered a good age, although they can live much longer.

