Bright lights in April

THE everlasting progression continues with our summer constellation, Orion the hunter, now well to the north west with Aldebaran in Taurus setting now as well.

Pollux and Castor, part of Gemini are there too, with Procyon in Canis Minor higher up. But now Venus has arrived. It is moving centre stage and higher away from the sun each night to the north west, becoming easier to see as it moves into the twilight and darkness once again, still presently further than the sun at 1.542 times our distance and gaining.

Mercury was briefly there with Venus also, but is now well into the glare of the sun again, setting at 5.03pm and 0.664 astronomical units distant.

Over to the north east comes Regulus, handle of the sickle, which is also part of Leo the lion, then Spica in Virgo. They are on and just off the Ecliptic, the dotted line one usually finds in maps of the night sky which denotes the projected track of the sun from Earth as the sun passes through the constellations. Then low down to the north east, Arcturus, in Bootes, is rising once more.

Over to the south east, the Southern Cross (Crux) is now noticeably higher as this part of the Milky Way rotates further with the two pointers Alpha (the outer) and Beta Centaurus nearly perpendicular for a while in the evenings.

This part of the Milky Way also contains many interesting features that are in the best viewing position right now while the Small Magellanic Cloud, Globular Cluster 47 Tucanae and star Achernar are now swinging low to the east on the southern horizon. Brightest star, Sirius, in Canis Major, is high overhead and descending westward as is second brightest Canopus, further to the south.

Over to the east there is no mistaking Jupiter, which is rising now at 7pm. In the next couple of months we will pass by it on our inner orbit, making this period the very best time to observe it through telescopes and binoculars.

It is currently at 4.496 AU, while Jupiter in turn is gradually moving towards Saturn, which is now rising in our evening sky just after 10pm. The progress of Jupiter means it will gradually catch Saturn, which is surrently in Sagittarius.

These two planets will be in the same part of the sky at the end of December 2020, which will be a great spectacle. The last time this occurred was at the end of May, 2000. Mars is rising just a bit later than Saturn, at 10.33pm, and now at 0.982 AU is becoming much more conspicuous.

Waking to nature at 1.30am on April 6, I had a memorable and glorious view of the moon, Saturn and Mars all in line and quite close together when I just happened to look out to check on the state of the bothersome clouds.

Back to the subject of Centaurus and the Crux – even though the stars appear almost as a half sphere above us, the distances of the stars from Earth vary enormously. Here is an example of the stars there in order of brightness: The two pointers; Alpha Centauri or Rigel Kent; 4.3 light years: Beta Centaurus, or Hadar; 390 light years: Alpha Crucus; 321 light years: Beta (Mimosa) 353 light years; Epsilon 125 light years: Nu 370 light years and the fifth and faintest, Gamma 88 light years.

All are named in order of brightness, according to the Greek alphabet. It contains an estimated seven to 10 million stars, is about 150 light years across, orbiting tightly around in the gravity of a black hole. The average distance between its stars is a close 0.330 light years.

To be able to make out the shape of Centaurus, with its body of a horse and torso of a man, as the ancient Greeks did, one has to have a very vivid imagination aided by a glass or three of wine. The front feet are okay, but from then on it gets rather difficult. Cloudy nights and light pollution don’t help either.

Norm Izett

– Contributed

Norman Izett is president of the Whakatane Astronomical Society. The society runs the Whakatane Observatory at 17 Hurinui Avenue.

Public viewing is on Tuesday and Friday nights, weather permitting. For more information about events at the observatory visit the Whakatane Astronomical Society Facebook page or phone 3086495. New members are most welcome.