Building our history

WHEN I took the role of museum director last year, I began looking back on our Whakatane collections. They took me to early pa sites and 19th century photographs and Harbour Board records.

They spoke to me about 1920s Maori life and 1970s newspaper photojournalism and priceless taonga from Ngati Awa and Ngai Tuhoe. I delved into shelves of rare books relating to life in the Eastern Bay. Local heritage ran through it all.

As I dug deeper, it got even more interesting. I found items from a swamp excavation and the Te Kohika prehistoric archaeological material. There was a tripot connected to Captain James Cook, a hatchet belonging to the chief Titokowaru, and 19th century photographs in daguerreotypes and ambrotypes.

I found the 1954 Melbourne Cup won by locally-owned racehorse Rising Fast and a wharenui carved by Te Whenuanui. From within the collections, I could see our history – and it was starting to become my history.

Without a museum, these things are often lost or unknown – and the intangible qualities remain dormant. With our new Collections and Research Centre, opening later this year, Whakatane will have a place to preserve and share our history across the 21st century.

Which brings me to the future, looking both inward and outward and activating history.

I often think ahead decades or even centuries. What will our great-great grandchildren understand about our times? What will they know, discuss, imagine about the Bay of Plenty in 2018? How will 22nd century researchers, historians, and artists make sense of the things – trivial and important – we leave behind?

As I began to meet the construction crew in Boon Street – dozens of men and women working to build the new museum facility – I realised how little we know about the people who made the original 1972 museum. There was no visual record of the building’s construction, and I could find very little about the tradesmen and people who brought it to life nearly 50 years ago.

To remedy that this time around, I started taking regular photographs of the current job site and documenting the weekly progress in Boon Street, as the old building gave way to the 21st century new one. Then, one late summer day in a nearby cafe, I met local artist Sarah Hudson, and after a creative discussion over morning tea a light bulb went off. Creative questions followed.

What if we engaged Sarah to photograph our 2018 construction crew – creating a visual record of the hundred or so Bay of Plenty people building our new facility? What if those portraits became part of our permanent collection – stored and cared for like everything else in the museum? For the centuries that are yet to come – what if we worked now to leave behind an answer to the query: who built this place?

Sarah answered by saying yes, and before the flat whites were finished we had a creative plan to document not just the building but the museum builders on the ground. Together we took the idea to the construction site manager and some of his crew.

“This is one way of honouring your work on a major new cultural asset,” I said. “But it’s also a simple way to connect your identity to part of the museum collection ever after.”

They loved the idea, and The Museum Builders photographic portrait project was born.

Drive by their work-in-progress, the Whakatane Museum Collections and Research Centre, and you’ll see the men and women whose hands and hard work are all over this community project. They are masons, glaziers, electricians, plasterers, and pipe fitters. They are the faces who build our schools, houses, and grocery stores. They are also building community.

And in the middle of it all, look for Whakatane artist Sarah Hudson and her camera – actively capturing new portraits for the future of our museum.

In a few months, the job will be done, and our construction crews will hand over a new cultural facility. The research centre will open to historians, genealogists, scholars, and members of the public wanting to better understand our past.

Sarah and our collections team will begin editing and printing dozens of the new portraits of the construction crews, and Whakatane Museum will begin its next chapter in preserving local cultural and heritage.

As the new building rises in Boon Street, our public galleries a few blocks away bring arts, history, and sense of place to life. Te Koputu a te whanga a Toi – the Whakatane Library and Exhibition Centre welcomes residents and visitors every day with opportunities to learn about the past, discover art from across Aotearoa, and connect with local identity.

As we bring the two facilities together over the coming year, Whakatane Museum wants to be the kind of place that you can count on to preserve, investigate, and reveal who we are as a community – diverse, complex, and fascinating. Beyond that, we want to find new ways to support the creative process, work daily with local and visiting artists, actively generate primary source materials, and become a new kind of museum for the Eastern Bay.

It’s a bold proposition, but most of the infrastructure is now in place. The active ingredient, the secret to building a vibrant and dynamic museum, is you – friends, neighbours, researchers, scholars, educators, and the curious public. Visit us and share ideas. Join us as we think ahead a few decades, a century, hundreds of years. Imagine what the Bay of Plenty will be like then, and what future generations will want to know about our here and now.

Let’s leave behind some answers, generate a few clues, stockpile evidence of this day and age for the benefit of our grandchildren’s children. The 22nd century will surely seek out our mysteries and ponder the same things we do. Who made this place, what was it once like, where did we come from, and what was important to the people before us?

Thanks to artists like Sarah Hudson, we are already starting to answer them. And thanks to hundreds of builders, engineers, curators, council colleagues, and community partners, we are already becoming the museum of the future. Because just like the past and the present that we most certainly own, the future is also ours.

Our museum by Eric Holowacz