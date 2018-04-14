THIS year’s Classics at Ohope event was the best yet according to Surf and Sand Holiday Park manager Mark Inman.

The event is in its third year, but it is the first time the holiday park has teamed up with Ocean Ford and the Ronald McDonald House charity.

Thirty-one retro caravans and around 90 classic cars, including Ford Mustangs, Falcon GTs and hot rods were on view to the 3000 visitors to the event for a gold coin donation. Mark says they raised around $5000 from the event, which will go to the Ronald McDonald House charity.

“I think around 29 families from the Eastern Bay were supported by Ronald McDonald house last year, so even though the money is leaving the region, it’s nice to know our community will still benefit” he says.

One of the highlights of the event was the Whakatane rock ‘n’ roll club coming in 1950s gear and dancing to music of the era. “They created a real buzz and really added to the atmosphere. It was a really great community feel,” says Mark.

The Surf and Sand Holiday Park will host another event this weekend, the Youth Blokart Regatta. The holiday park is partnering with Blokart International from Tauranga to create this racing event for Eastern Bay youth.

Children will be able to bring their own blokarts or use those provided by Blokarts International. The event will run from 10am on Saturday and from10.30am on Sunday to coincide with low tide.

Mark is hoping the event will become an annual one and said children can register on the Top 10 Holiday Park Facebook page at a cost of $25.