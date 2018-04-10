College students go national

TWO Opotiki College students have returned from the 2018 North Island Secondary School Athletics Championships in Whanganui with top 10 placings.

Baden Mareroa, year 11, and Tinipa Wanoa, year 13, qualified for the competition after a top performance at the Waikato/Bay of Plenty Athletics Championships where Baden won the intermediate boys’ high jump and finished third in the triple jump. Tinipa won the senior girls’ shot put and finished fourth in the discus.

In Whanganui last weekend, Baden was second in the triple jump and fifth in the high jump while Tinapa placed sixth in discus.

Ahead of the competition, Baden was feeling “pretty nervous” but at the same time “pretty stoked”.

“I was really proud of myself. It was definitely a challenge, there were a lot of really good athletes there,” he said, with plans to continue competing in the future.

Tinipa was not surprised to qualify for the competition in the shot put but was pleasantly surprised to also be selected to compete in the discus having thought only the top three would get in.

As well as finishing sixth in discus, she placed well through the shot put heats.

The students described the weekend as, “interesting, intense, really fun,” and as an overall challenging experience.

With several hundred students competing in the event, Opotiki College sport co-ordinator Sophia Takamore said the students’ placings were “really impressive”, and the school was proud of them.

Both Baden and Tinipa enjoy sport in and out of school, and have competed in their respective events before.

Baden has competed in athletics since year 9, and this year marks his first time competing at an intermediate and senior level. He broke a regional junior boys high jump record last year, and during college athletics earlier this year he broke the senior boys’ high jump record, setting the bar at 1.74 metres.

His jumping comes in handy when he plays basketball, and lends a powerful kick for the rugby field.

Tinipa’s parents had also been encouraging from a young age of her powerful arm, and she has worked with discus and shot put since primary school, competing both regionally and nationally.

She plays a wide range of sports, including kickboxing, basketball, and rugby, and regularly visits the gym to work on core strength.

College student Damien Tai also competed at the Waikato/Bay of Plenty Athletics Championships but chose not to go to Whanganui.

He placed seventh in the 100 metre sprint, sixth in the 200m, second in the 300m and third in the long jump.

