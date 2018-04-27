Crowd braves the cold for Anzac Day dawn service

PARADE: Mark Clark, right, parades with veterans and Naval personnel at the Whakatane district Anzac service. D6889-188

ON Wednesday, Anzac Day commemorations were held across New Zealand to honour fallen and returned servicemen and women who fought for their country.

In Ruatoki, a dawn service was held at Mahurehure Marae. A large crowd gathered in the early hours, braving the cold with jackets and thick gloves.

In almost complete darkness, active duty and returned soldiers marched in formation on the marae’s lawn.

A prayer was given, followed by a hymn that murmured softly though the crowd.

Service attendees reconvened in the chapel, which was filled to capacity. Many stood in the back, with others peering in through the doorway and windows. Padre Darren O’Callaghan was the guest speaker.

At the front of the room, the stage was dressed with photos of those who had died fighting for their country. Attendees were invited to place wreaths and poppies at the foot of the stage towards the end of the service.

A large breakfast followed, with as much laughter as tears present.

Dawn services were also held in other parts of the Eastern Bay.

At the civic service, held in Whakatane at the War Memorial Hall, a large parade of returned servicemen, which included WWII and Vietnam Veterans, was ushered into the auditorium, along with emergency services, and youth groups.

Mayor Tony Bonne, RSA President John Bluett and Labour MP Kiri Allen were in attendance.

After the singing of hymns and opening remarks, the laying of wreaths commenced. In addition to the servicemen and other honored guests, representatives from Whakatane and

Trident high schools and Whakatane Intermediate laid wreaths.

Lieutenant Commander Nicole Larking was the guest speaker and gave a measured, respectful speech, reiterating the Anzac Day’s importance not in glorifying war, but in honouring all those who served in them.

VETERANS: A large group of veterans from various conflicts attended the Whakatane district Anzac service. D6889-100
HELPING HAND: Veteran Don Wilson is assisted back to his seat by Gordon Smith after laying a wreath on the cenotaph at the Whakatane district Anzac service. D6889-126
NAVY PRESENCE: Navy representatives Henry Longstaff and Josh Westerland pay their respects. D6888-042
MUSIC: Eastern Bay of Plenty Brass Band member, Trumpeter Courtney Wilson, plays during the service. D6889-060
FAMILY: World War II veteran Paddy Kyle and granddaughter Tracey Rhodes in a sombre moment at Whakatane’s district Anzac memorial service. Photos: John Morin D6889-040
GUEST SPEAKER: New Zealand Army padre Darren O’Callaghan was guest speaker at the Ruatoki service. D6888-027
GATHERING: A large crowd gathered for the dawn service in Ruatok on Anzac morning. Photos John Morin D6888-156
VETERAN: Vietnam veteran John Sherriff lays a wreath at the Whakatane cenotaph. D6889-099

By John Morin

