Doctor makes a run for it

WALKING would take too long for Jo Petersen.

On Sunday, the Whakatane doctor will begin a 800-kilometre journey from southern France to Santiago de Compostela in western Spain. Mr Petersen will run for three weeks and his trek will include just two rest days. His route follows the popular Camino de Santiago pilgrimage to the shrine of St James in Santiago. The Way of St James is regarded as one of the most important Christian pilgrimages.

“Most people walk the Camino,” Mr Petersen said. “I like to do a major challenge each year so It thought I would have a go, I am not a walker, so thought I would run it. Walking would take too long.”

His wife Ann had done 100km of the route and enjoyed it which led Mr Petersen to looking into it further. He said he would run no more than 48-kilometres in a day and the toughest part would be over the Pyrenees mountains on day one.

“The challenge for this one will be running every day, I had only run 10-day continuously previously so this will be hard doing it day in day out for that length of time.”

Mr Petersen said he organised the adventure through a British company who put together a package after he gave them an outline of what he wanted to do. The company organised the logistics, mainly his luggage and accommodation.

Mr Petersen has competed in ultramarathons in some taxing locations including the Australian outback, the jungles in Costa Rica and Antarctica. While his competitive resume makes for impressive reading, Mr Petersen said taking on events such as this was a clear marker he was stepping back from being a champion runner.

“Another big challenge will be reminding myself that this is not a race and to take my time. I can see myself, for the first four or five days, going like the clappers.

“A big part of doing this is to absorb the atmosphere of the Camino, to go through these beautiful old towns and meet interesting people. I want to soak up all of that, it will be much more relaxed – it is almost a running holiday. The goals I have, in terms of getting to the destinations, are very achievable.”

Mr Petersen said he will only eat local food along the way and did not alter his preparation for the journey.

“I would not have to this stage without the competitive races. The body is not letting me down. I am still training the same for this as I have for a race. I am driven by the belief that if you don’t train you will suffer. I don’t want to suffer.”

Mr Petersen will arrive in Santiago by April 25 and after a week’s rest, will do a seven-day 210km race in Portugal.

adyn.ogle@whakatanebeacon.co.nz