Drug accused appear in court – most bailed

OPOTIKI man Charlie Drummond was granted bail after his brother pleaded with Judge Paul Mabey to release him.

Drummond, his son Vaina, daughter Whitney Lee, and at least 20 others, were arrested on March 26 as part of the police operation Notus.

The 64-year-old appeared in the Tauranga District Court on Tuesday and was granted bail, along with his son, James Burgess, Rangi Burgess, Chad Chisholm, Noho Tuhaka, Inia Curry, Nicole Ryder and Arahia Parker.

Whitney Lee had been bailed with Mark Guptill, Michael Burrell, Jacqueline Parker, Damezela Chisholm and Anahera Iopata at a previous appearance in the Whakatane District Court.

All those awarded bail on Tuesday and at the previous appearance were remanded to reappear on April 26.

Meanwhile, Kawerau Mongrel Mob president Frank Milosevic and his sons, Te Ohorere Milosevic, and Slobodan Milosevic appeared in the Tauranga District Court yesterday in relation to the operation.

Milosevic pleaded not guilty to possession of methamphetamine for supply, five counts of supplying methamphetamine and two counts of supplying cannabis. His bail application was not opposed by Crown prosecutor Richard Jensen.

Te Ohorere Milosevic who faces one charge of supplying cannabis was also granted bail, however, his brother Slobodan – who faces a range of charges relating to the supply of drugs – was not, after the Crown opposed his application.

Others who appeared included Crystal Olson, Nicky Chase, Nathan Waikato, Raymond Savage, Phillip Tangira, Tania Tangira, Tracy-Lee Enoka, Irene Kaki, Keith Pryor and Raiha Tawera. They were all bailed.

Aden Ohlson pleaded not guilty to four counts of supplying methamphetamine and was denied bail.

All those who appeared on Wednesday were remanded to reappear on April 27.

The appearances follow several arrests as part of a six-month-long investigation into organised crime and the distribution of illicit drugs in the Eastern Bay.

Search warrants were conducted at 43 addresses in the Bay of Plenty and two in Gisborne and Hastings, as part of Operation Notus, which resulted in the arrests of more than 30 people last month.

More than $2 million worth of assets, including residential properties, vehicles, boats, and jet-skis were also restrained during the arrests.