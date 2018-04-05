Environmentalists concerned with weka

THE recovery of weka in the Eastern Bay impacts the viability of other native species in the region say members of Nukuhou Saltmarsh Care Group.

“As weka numbers have gone up, other native bird species numbers have gone down,” said team environmentalist Victoria Radley.

She said she had seen the birds’ recovery turn from what was considered a positive situation to a challenge for other species.

“We were delighted when they first arrived a couple of years ago.

“Then we saw them breed and their numbers went through the roof so quickly,” she said.

Mrs Radley said though she was not an expert herself, she had spoken with care group leader Stuart Slade who recorded observations of the various bird populations at the saltmarsh.

“He has done a fantastic job in tracking and protecting the bird life around the Nukuhou saltmarsh and revitalising it,” she said.

Mr Slade said his observations supported the claim that weka had an impact on native bird numbers at the saltmarsh.

Though the care group is concerned with the impact the weka have had on other bird populations, they do not advocate culling.

“We have no problem with weka, they add to the diversity of birdlife here.

“What we are concerned about is how much food they take from other wetland birds that are much more endangered than they are,” she said.

Mrs Radley said the Department of Conservation (DoC) could consider a strategy to better understand the effects of the weka boom.

“Weka are classed as endangered and I’m sure they are nationally, but they are not endangered here,” she said.

“Can we, at the local level, not put pressure on DoC nationally to at least monitor what the weka are doing to other native birdlife?”

She said there was precedence for putting priority on supervising specific bird populations.

“I know that paradise shelducks are also classed as endemic and it has been understood by DoC for many years that their numbers need to be managed,” she said.

In a previous issue of the Opotiki News, DoC senior ranger Greg Moorcroft had said weka were known to take small birds in urban areas. Mrs Radley said that tendency would be the same in rural environs.

“If they’re predating on chicks in town, then they are also predating on ground-nesting native bird eggs,” she said.

“The numbers of banded rail and fernbird have dropped really significantly.”

The weka also tend to damage plant life, which could further limit the saltmarsh group’s improvement efforts and food availability for wildlife.

“They do a lot of scratching. They disturb native seedlings just as they disturb vegetable seedlings,” she said.

Mrs Radley said though the problem affects bird populations at the saltmarsh, it was a mistake to put the blame on weka alone.

“We’ve messed with the environment. They are not in their pristine environment where everything was in balance, they are in a modified environment,” she said.

