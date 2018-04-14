Everybody’s dancing

EVERYONE from the cutest two-year-olds, to some seriously skilled young adults were drawn to the Dance Create Perform Competition, held last weekend at Whakatane Little Theatre.

The Dance Create Perform Whakatane Dance Competition 2018 was an inaugural event and included categories for lyrical, ballet, contemporary, jazz, hip-hop and improvisation (impromptu), says organiser Susan Nel, from Dance Ffun Studio.

“We saw some serious talent at the competition and what made the competition so exciting is all the choreography was done by the dancers,” Susan says.

Top prize winners included Summer Martin, who was best junior dancer, Emilee Daniels, who was awarded best senior dancer, Scarlett Nel, who scooped the most promising junior dancer title, Emily Hart, the most promising senior dancer and Louisa Toko, who won the hip-hop title.

Susan says the sponsors all stepped up to make the competition the success it was.

“A big thank you to the adjudicator Patricia Hodson, director of Jazz Dance NZ, who had the daunting task of choosing between the delightful dancers.

“Next year, the competition will include groups, trios and duets as well as solo performances and we already have interest from some of the bigger dance academies in Tauranga. It will be the first week in the July school holidays,” Susan says.

Results

Dance Create Perform Competition 2018

Juniors

Class 1: under 5yrs, 1st Tia Beale, 2nd Honour Hudson, 3rd Aurora Boudette. Class 2: 6 to 8yrs,1st Scarlett Nel, 2nd Summer Martin, 3rd Aoake Rua

Seniors

Class 3: 9 to 13yrs, 1st Emilee Daniels, 2nd Equal Paeumu Gardiner-Davis, 2nd Equal Izzy Steane, 3rd Laura Hamill, Class 5: 14yrs and over

1st Theresa Klaassen, 2nd Emily Hart, 3rd Equal Arwen Sullivan, 3rd Equal Amy Pollack, Class 4: Hip Hop 5 to 8yrs, 1st Louisa Toko, 2nd Brooke Hamill.

Improvisation

Juniors

Class 6: 5yrs and under, 1st Siana Seales, 2nd Phoebe Redpath, 3rd Equal Tia Beale, 3rd Equal Sarah Jane Ford, Class 7: 6 to 8yrs, 1st Equal Genevieve Melville, 1st Equal Louisa Toko, 2nd Isabel Redpath, 3rd Scarlett Nel,

Seniors

Class 8: 9 to 13yrs, 1st Aaliyah Kurei, 2nd Emily Hart, 3rd Arwen Sullivan, Class 9: 14yrs and older, 1st Holly Minchinton, 2nd Emily Hart, 3rd Theresa Klaassen

