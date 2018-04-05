Exhibition features sticks and stones

A NATURAL environment exhibition created by Torere’s John Vokaty is now on display at the Opotiki Museum.

Driftwood burrs collected on the beach and then treated by Mr Vokaty make for fascinating objects.

They are complimented by a collection of stones found from Morice’s Bay to Torere.

Mr Vokaty said his curiosity in native timber driftwood had started when he was a child.

“The shores along the East Coast during that period were abundant with native wood and resembled a sea of red and brown colours, a remarkable sight,” he said.