THERE are many recipes for feijoa cakes. This one’s tasty lemon icing makes it even more special.

Try it with or without the icing. It is just as nice either way.

Feijoa Cake with Lemon Icing

For the cake:

125 grams butter

¾ cup white sugar

2 eggs

1 ½ cups mashed feijoa pulp

1 teaspoon of baking soda

2 tablespoons milk

2 cups plain flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

For the icing:

¾ cup icing sugar

Juice of ½ a lemon

25grams butter

2 tablespoons hot water

Preheat the oven to 180 degrees. Cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time, beating well.

Add the mashed feijoa and mix lightly. You want to have lumps of feijoa in your mixture. In a small bowl, mix the baking soda and hot milk. Add to the creamed mixture.

Sift in the flour and baking powder. Fold in gently until all combined. Pour into a lined or well-greased cake tin. Use the wrapper from the butter to save on baking paper.

Bake for about 50 minutes or until the cake springs back when lightly touched. Leave the cake in the tin for a few minutes before turning out on to a cake rack.

Icing (optional)

Mix all the ingredients in a bowl until fully combined. Add extra lemon if you wish. Ice when cold.

by Budget Advisory Service

-Contributed