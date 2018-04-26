Film scouts visit the Bay

THREE internationally-recognised film location scouts from the United States will visit Whakatane next week.

The award-winning scouts have worked on significant Hollywood productions all over the world and have been invited to the region by Bay of Plenty Film, which is working proactively to raise the profile of the Bay and what it offers the film industry.

Lori Balton, Dow Griffith and Kent Matsuoka will spend four days visiting locations around Whakatane, Rotorua, Taupo and Tauranga.

Their itinerary includes visits to White Island, Mt Tarawera, the Redwoods Tree Walk, Aratiatia Rapids, the Chateau and Mt Ruapehu, McLarens Falls, the Mount, Maketu and Kawerau Mercury Energy Powerstation.

Their itinerary wraps up at regional film forum “Te Ata” being held at Otamarakau Marae on Saturday, May 5, where they will join other renowned guests presenting to the Bay’s screen media industry.

Bay of Plenty Film chief executive Anton Steel said on this tour they hoped to impress on the scouts that the Bay offered productions unrivaled set diversity, within short travel times.

“Nowhere else can a film shoot snow-capped mountains, glistening lakes, desert roads, prehistoric forests, live volcanoes, and expansive beaches, not to mention cosmopolitan bustling cities, all within two hours’ travel time.

“These scouts believe in not only researching world class locations, but also giving back to the industries that host them, which is why their last day will be spent meeting and working alongside the Bay’s screen media industry at the inaugural Bay of Plenty Film’s film forum “Te Ata”.”