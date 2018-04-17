Fine welcome for Lady Bechstein

ABOUT 40 people attended the welcome of “Lady Bechstein” at the Art Society Hall in King Street on Sunday.

In her opening speech, Opotiki Art Society member Marijke Boers said that the art society exists not only to support artists, but also to encourage and nurture the enjoyment and practice of a broad range of the arts for all people in our society.

“We include music in this,” she said.

Dr Boers said there could be barriers to accessing competence and tuition in art and music.

The barriers could be time and distance, or lack of awareness, lack of a chance to experience or imagine what’s possible,

“Sometimes there’s desire to learn, but there are not materials or instruments, or not enough teachers,” Dr Boers said.

It was envisaged that Lady Bechstein would help with the vision, which was “music and arts for all”.

Musicians including Cecilie Rose, Sandra Thompson and Chris Waters performed at the opening.

Piano restorer David Priestly from Kapiti Coast Pianos spoke about the history of this particular piano and also explained the physics and technicalities of how a grand piano works.