Friends fly in for birthday lunch

OPOTIKI aviator Terry Rogers says the two dozen small planes that landed at the Opotiki Aerodrome around midday on Sunday were there as a result of an invite.

“Chev Addison and I both had birthdays and we invited friends for lunch,” he said.

As a former secretary of the Opotiki Aero Club, Mr Rogers has pilot friends up and down the country, many of whom had planned to attend but couldn’t due to bad weather where they were.

“There was one group who were planning to fly in from Christchurch, but they couldn’t make it,” he said.

“Opotiki has the best flying weather in the country and this was also the case on Sunday.”

Rain in Tauranga had stopped other flyers from making it.

“There was also a group from Dargaville who were held back by weather at their end.”

The flyers who made it to Opotiki were treated to a barbecue and a fly-in catch-up with friends.

