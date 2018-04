SANDY Connelly says she’s happy with the new premises, just a hop, skip and a jump down Church Street to number 116A.

After having been in the previous premises for 18 years, Ms Connelly relocated her Opotiki Colourplus business over Easter.

“This location has a fresh and modern look,” she said.

“It’s nice, warm and comfy.”

Ms Connelly said many wellwishers had come in to say hello after the move.

While the store no longer sells wool, it remains a dry cleaning agent and a Fastway Courier depot.