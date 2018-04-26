Happy picking at Omaio

A MIXTURE of overseas backpackers and local talent make for a colourful sight beneath the kiwifruit vines at Omaio.

OPAC orchard manager Hoani Kerei said the backpackers were in the area staying with the local kiwifruit workers, in their houses or camping on their lawns.

“It’s like the billet system we used to have,” he said.

Working with a team of 13 at the Rerepa Orchard at Omaio, orchard supervisor Louise Hau said the backpackers were a good bunch to work with.

“Sometimes it can be hard if they don’t have good English, but they can always find someone who can translate,” she said. “I really enjoy them.”