Happy picking at Omaio

CANADIAN John Black has been in New Zealand since November and he likes the work. Photos Sven Carlsson OB4258-03

A MIXTURE of overseas backpackers and local talent make for a colourful sight beneath the kiwifruit vines at Omaio.

OPAC orchard manager Hoani Kerei said the backpackers were in the area staying with the local kiwifruit workers, in their houses or camping on their lawns.

“It’s like the billet system we used to have,” he said.

Working with a team of 13 at the Rerepa Orchard at Omaio, orchard supervisor Louise Hau said the backpackers were a good bunch to work with.

“Sometimes it can be hard if they don’t have good English, but they can always find someone who can translate,” she said. “I really enjoy them.”

TE Kaha man Te Whaiora Fox says the work is good if the weather is good. OB4258-01
ORCHARD supervisor Louise Hau says the backpackers are great to work with. OB4258-05
FRENCHWOMAN Agatha Mokrani enjoys a joke while picking kiwifruit at Omaio. OB4258-02

 

