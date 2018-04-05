Hot runnings for Opotiki physio

IT’S not the Jamaican bobsled team, but the Jamaican Commonwealth team, and an Opotiki woman is in charge of their physical wellbeing.

Opening this week on the Gold Coast, the Commonwealth Games are likely to be a hot affair and the Jamaicans ought to be in the right environment.

Speaking from the Gold Coast on Wednesday, Opotiki College graduate Jo Brown said she was looking forward to the opening ceremony that night.

“I am working as a team physio for Jamaica,” she said.

After college in Opotiki, Ms Brown studied physiotherapy in Dunedin at Otago University then completed a masters in sport and a PhD in Australia.

Now based on the Sunshine Coast, Australia, she has worked with 10 different sports at international level, including grand slam tennis and the London Olympics.

“For the next two weeks I have been adopted by Jamaica,” Ms Brown said.

“It’s the friendliest and most athletic nation of people.”

She said the Jamaicans were “proudly embracing the meaning of sport”.

“I have met and worked with a myriad of current and past Olympic and world champions including those behind the original bobsled team,” she said.

“I am blessed and honoured to wear the Jamaican uniform as I walk with them into the opening ceremony tonight.”