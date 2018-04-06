TODAY is the first anniversary of the April flood and to mark the occasion The Beacon is devoting much of this edition to the event.

On this day a year ago the Rangitaiki River burst through a concrete stopbank wall sending an unstoppable torrent of water through the town of Edgecumbe, devastating the homes and lives of its inhabitants. Hours before, under the cover of darkness, the Whakatane River had also breached its banks, causing chaos in other parts for the district.

One year on, life has returned to normal for some – or they’ve created a new normal for themselves. But for others, life will never be the same and the struggle continues. For all, the memories of that day remain strong.

Today we look back, and forward, with the help of some of the people affected by the disaster.

VALERIE Jenner has had more than her fair share of hardship these past couple of years but sitting with her she radiates a quiet inner strength and dignity, even when tears seem close to the surface.

Mrs Jenner moved to Edgecumbe from Western Australia in December 2016, four months before the floods struck. Her son had been diagnosed with cancer and Mrs Jenner wanted to be closer to him and his family to provide support.

In moving to Edgecumbe Mrs Jenner was forced to leave her ill husband behind in Australia, he has severe dementia and wouldn’t be able to handle the move. Although he no longer recognises her it is obvious she still has great love for him, she was his carer for seven years before making the decision to place him in a rest home.

For the first few months in her new home Mrs Jenner had next to no furniture while she waited for her household goods to arrive from Australia. Her furniture arrived in March, “just in time” as Mrs Jenner said, for the flood to destroy it.

For Mrs Jenner and many other Edgecumbe flood victims the struggle has been ongoing for the past year, it hasn’t simply been a matter of camping in a cabin waiting for their homes to be finalised, every step has come with a battle.

“One of my main difficulties has been having to argue for everything, they shouldn’t be forcing us to go through this,” said Mrs Jenner.

She has had to fight to change some substandard work on her home and isn’t sure if the building company was misled on qualifications by the sub workers responsible.

“They had European backpackers putting my floor in, they were qualified plumbers, but they weren’t floorers”.

Most of the floor put in by the backpacking plumbers had to be replaced and all the gibbing done by a man who, according to Mrs Jenner, can no longer get work in Whakatane. These changes only happened after Mrs Jenner repeatedly complained.

Even now there are still sections obviously wonky, including one corner of a bedroom which appears to sink.

“It’s like dominos” said Mrs Jenner, “if the walls and floors aren’t right how do you expect the house to be right?’.

During the process Mrs Jenner has often felt patronised and felt like she was being patted on the head.

When she told the builder she wanted to be part of the meeting being held with the gibber, she was told she could come as long as she didn’t say anything. Mrs Jenner was shocked by this response.

“It’s my home, I need to say something”. A friend who overheard the conversation said to her “don’t let him bully you”. This comment made Mrs Jenner realise she was letting it happen. “I had to become strong and stand up for my rights.”

Anger is a common emotion for Mrs Jenner, she’s angry that there doesn’t seem to be a nationwide standard for builders involved in insurance work.

“I’ve gone with the people they’ve given me assuming they’ll do a good quality job.” She had the option of taking a cash payout and then managing everything herself but; “I can’t do that, I’m so stressed, I can’t take that on”.

It seems to Mrs Jenner that the quality of the work given is dependent on how much the home owner is willing to fight for their home.

In the beginning of the process she was shown carpet and vinyl samples which, she was told, were a similar quality to what she had. She no longer believes this, but it’s too late as she has already agreed. She has since heard that other flood victims refused these samples and were offered better ones.

This past year has taught Mrs Jenner to be strong and outspoken, but it has come at a cost to her health. “I’m a little old lady and I don’t like it. My body is letting me down, but this has hastened it.”

Her body is showing the results of the constant stress, one of her toes is now permanently curled from always being clenched. Mrs Jenner doesn’t know when she will be back in her home, and she’s given up asking.

“Whose fault is it? Is it builders? Is it insurers? Is it legislators? Whoever it is we shouldn’t be treated like this, I’m disgusted that this is happening in New Zealand.”

