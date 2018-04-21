Keeping up with the Jones’

CELEBRATING 50 years of marriage was one of three golden celebrations for Janice and Noel Jones in 2017.

Along with their golden wedding anniversary, the couple each celebrated 50 years belonging to their other great loves – the badminton and athletic clubs.

Their tireless attitude to their sports was evident on the day of the interview, with Noel busy in the garage fashioning a shotput stop board for Tarawera College. Upstairs, Janice has the badminton club books spread over the dining table.

It’s not hard to see why they have both been awarded life memberships for their respective local clubs, as they are still actively involved as competitors, administrators and “doers”.

Although true to his word, Noel vowed that when he turned 80 on Christmas Day last year, he would do what he is often heard saying to the juniors lining up at the 100-metre start line – take half a step back. Janice laughs that despite not being the official coach, Noel is still at the Whakatane Athletic and Harrier Club most days and every night – backing up the other coaches who have stepped forward, doing jobs around the club and track, being the junior athletics’ club Tuesday night starter and, of course, keeping up with his own training.

Janice is preparing the Whakatane Badminton Club accounts ready for auditing and the start of the new season. A long-serving Whakatane committee member and treasurer, Janice is still hands-on throughout the badminton season: doing the round robin draws; coaching; taking fees; doing club promotions – and taking to the court as a competitor.

Youth and gusto can be sorely tested when up against experience and wisdom in a sport like badminton and an opponent like Janice. Having taken to the court (thankfully in doubles) against Janice a few years back, one minute you’re enjoying a great rally and the next you’re caught out with a well-placed drop shot or a power shot to the back of the court. Right now, Janice is itching to be able to make those power shots, as she has a niggling shoulder injury that she hopes will heal without any surgery. Janice is also a Bay Badminton committee member.

Sport has taken Noel and Janice all over New Zealand and the world. Noel has competed in the Oceania Masters’ Athletics Championships in Townsville, Norfolk Island, Rarotonga, Tahiti, Christchurch, Napier, Auckland and, most recently, in Dunedin last month.

Noel now competes in the men’s 80 to 85 age category. He came home with four medals: gold in the discus (18.27m), silver in the 800m (5.13), bronze in 200m (46.12), bronze in the 4 x 100m relay age 240-plus and placed fourth in the 400m (2.01).

This brings his golden tally at the masters’ games to at least five – it’s hard to keep count when you’ve won so many over the years – with previous wins in hurdles, pole vault, 1500m, 800m and now discus. Most recently, Noel returned from the New Zealand Masters’ Athletic champs with two more golds in discus and the 200m.

With a resting heart rate of 45 to 50 beats per minute, well below most people half his age, Noel says he’s not that fit anymore. Of course, this is relatively speaking from a person who has been active and competitive all his life, and someone who has achieved and excelled in his chosen sports.

Hip and knee replacements several years ago curtailed Noel’s running training – although he walks 10km often and does lighter repetition weights at the club most days. His heart rate, which athletes of any age would be proud of, is due, Noel believes, to limiting his salt intake, drinking plenty of water and taking black strap molasses.

Janice and Noel are firm believers in hard work when it comes to sport and life. Whether it’s putting the time in at committee level, on the track, or most recently leading up to Oceania event, Noel would train for an hour at a time in the discus circle – perfecting his technique.

He knows the time and effort it takes to be successful, just as he has helped athletes of all ages to hone their techniques in various disciplines. Winning both the Oceania and New Zealand Masters discus titles didn’t have anything to do with luck. He says it comes back to the repetition of training and effort.

Janice and Noel raised their four children – Philip, Natalie, Evan and Bronwyn – with the same love of the outdoors and sports they both share. The family spent summers training and competing in athletics, while winter was split with the boys and Noel involved with rugby and Janice supporting the girls with ballet, and all the family playing badminton.

Spare winter hours were spent training and competing together with harriers long-distance running.

Janice’s love of badminton has been passed to the next generation, with daughter Bronwyn a Bay of Plenty Masters team member and her son a Bay under 17s representative last year.

Janice competed in athletics and cricket up until she began working as a teacher at Otakiri School after her training. She was also an accomplished hockey player, playing for Auckland Country for a year, until they set up the regional provinces, and for Bay of Plenty for the three years following.

Janice followed in the footsteps of her grandfather, father and brother who all competed in both cricket and badminton and were involved in the running of sports at various levels.

It’s something that’s missing from today’s generations. Janice believes people have become more selfish with their time and priorities. “Clubs rely on people volunteering and if there’s enough people everyone can share the load.”

Janice is back in the treasurer’s seat for another season and she worries about the future of the badminton club when one day she and other long-serving committee members will want to step down. Having celebrated 80 years in operation in 2017, Janice would like to ensure Whakatane – the only club left in the district – moves strongly into the future.

Playing rugby until he was about 35, Noel says he’d come home from rugby training to mind the children and then Janice would head out to badminton. His love of athletics is well-known and he has been president of Waikato Athletics, but Noel was also an avid rugby player, referee and administrator. Noel joined his first rugby committee as a 17-year-old, going on to become JAB president, Eastern Bay president, long-serving rugby referee and chairman of the senior judicial committee.

He represented the Bay in rugby in under-20s for two years and played senior club rugby until he was 35. Noel also competed in multi-sport events as an individual. Often, the four children would put a team in to race against their dad. Noel says he did pip them more than once. He also organised the kayak winter series races on the Whakatane River up until last year.

What’s kept Janice and Noel involved with their clubs all these years? For them both it’s a combination of the enjoyment of supporting others involved and seeing them thrive and, of course, and it has kept them both integrally involved themselves. “There’s satisfaction in knowing you played a part in the efforts of someone’s success.”

It’s not about accolades for the Joneses – it’s more about getting stuck in and helping out in the community, and it has kept them young at heart – coaching and training children, secondary school students and adults. They thrive on their sports and the love of them is evident with each week, as they arrive with smiles on their faces to start setting up for another session, be it athletics or badminton.

Janice and Noel encourage people to get involved rather than sit on the sidelines and watch their children. To join in and compete as well, or get involved with the administration of their sport. It’s a small way you might be able to keep up with the Joneses.

By Tania Humberstone