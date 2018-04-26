Kiwi Anzac spirit makes mark overseas

By
Sven Carlsson
-
9
THE Anzac Day civic parade, headed up by Ken Young, John Forbes, Doug Leeder and Barry McPhee made a timely departure from the RSA. Photos Sven Carlsson OB4274-01

OPOTIKI’S Anzac Day civic parade departed the RSA in St John Street right on schedule thanks to parade commander Sonny Toi.

The parade was headed by councillor and drummer Ken Young, Opotiki Mayor John Forbes, Bay of Plenty Regional Council chairman Doug Leeder and Opotiki RSA president Barry McPhee.

Participants made their way out on St John Street, turned right into King Street and then proceeded along Church Street to Elliott Street and the cenotaph.

The main speaker at the cenotaph was author and historian Sonia Edwards, who said 200 people from the Opotiki district were killed in the two world wars.

Opotiki also sent soldiers to many other conflicts, including Vietnam and Korea.

Mrs Edwards said many returning soldiers had died or suffered from afflictions, and shell shock wasn’t officially recognised 100 years ago.

The New Zealand spirit made a mark overseas during conflicts and the servicemen who returned to their home country became farmers, butchers, civil servants and merged into society, she said.

However, the volunteering and serving spirit still prevailed, being evident in many societal functions including the police, the fire and ambulance services.

Mrs Edwards said this year marked the final year in the commemorative and ceremonial events that have taken place during the World War I centenary from 2014 to 2018.

Opotiki College head boy Kris Apiti and head girl Ngarangikamaea Stewart joined the Anzac service to present a wreath on behalf of the school.

“This wreath is in memory of those who fought,” Ngarangikamaea said.

WREATHS lay on the Opotiki cenotaph in rememberance of those who died in war. OB4247-09
OPOTIKI District Council chief executive Aileen Lawrie doubles as bugler at the parade. OB4274-07
VISITORS are welcomed onto the Omarumutu Marae for the Anzac Day Dawn Parade. OB4273-07, -03
HISTORIAN and author Sonia Edwards is the main speaker of the day. OB4274-06
GEOFF Bristowe speaks for the hosts of the dawn service. OB4273-05
POPPIES decorate photos of the fallen at Omarumutu Marae. Photos Sven Carlsson OB4273-02

 

