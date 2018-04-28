Kiwi comedy draws local talent

A HILARIOUS new Kiwi comedy is coming to our screens and it features top movie talent from the Eastern Bay.

Whakatane’s Ainsley Gardiner co-produced The Breaker Upperers, which opens in New Zealand, and Whakamax, on May 3. Opotiki’s James Rolleston also has a role in the film, the first since his car accident a year ago.

Ainsley describes the movie as an “irreverent comedy about two women who run a business breaking up happy couples for cash”.

Ainsley (Boy, Eagle v Shark) and Georgina Conder (Free in Deed, Consent), have co-produced the film through their film company, Miss Conception Films. They worked with Piki Films’ Carthew Neal (Hunt for the Wilderpeople, Tickled) as producer, and Taika Waititi (Boy, What We Do in the Shadows, Hunt for the Wilderpeople, Thor: Ragnorok), as executive producer.

It is a far cry from the previous film she worked on, Waru, which she co-directed and helped write. Waru is a powerful movie that focuses on the tangi of a young boy who has died at the hands of his caregiver. “The Breaker Upperers is a complete opposite in many ways,” says Ainsley.

She and Georgina took over the reins of producing the film from Taika and Carthew as they had other projects they were busy with. “[They] did all the work leading up to it and the finances, and then we handed it back to [them] to manage the marketing and distribution.

“It was really a great way of working for us because we got to be involved in the most enjoyable part of the whole process.

Ainsley says she was also drawn to the movie because, like Waru, women take the lead roles.

“I was really attracted to this film because I love comedy and I love the two directors.” The Breaker Upperers is directed and written by Madeleine Sami and Jackie van Beek. The pair also star in the movie.

“Georgina and I set up Miss Conception Films and its focus is on making films with female creatives. Telling stories about women for female audience fitted with our brief and met with what we were hoping to do with our own work.

“And I really love that the characters in The Breaker Upperers are unorthodox female role models; they are not very moral, or their business is not moral, but they are loyal and well-intentioned and flawed.

“I wanted to make films where female characters can be all of those things and can still be women that you can like and enjoy and be engaged in their stories. It ticked lots of boxes.”

The Breaker Upperers humour has also been compared to Hunt for the Wilderpeople.

“I guess it is a similar kind of humour, but the thing I love about The Breaker Upperers is it is such a ridiculous idea and the best comedy comes out of content that has a slightly dark edge because it then really opens you up to the light and darkness of human nature.

“Hunt for the Wilderpeople is also directed by Taika and his films always have at their heart quite dark aspects of social realism. And although you could argue The Breaker Upperers is about relationships and the ways we deal with our significant others, actually, it is a straight comedy, a ridiculous comedy.

“I think it is very exciting to see women doing great comedies because in New Zealand so many of our great comedians are females.”

Ainsley says the movie was filmed in Auckland in March and April last year, and it was a privilege to be able to work with James again.

“He is a miracle, really. It has been less than a year since his accident and I felt really privileged to be able to support him in that opportunity and so impressed with his ability to recover from such a massive ordeal.

“And for him to be able to work so hard and to come back from that … I also love seeing him starring in a comedy. I feel very protective of him; I haven’t worked with him since Boy (2010), and to work with him as a young man was really a delight.”

The Breaker Upperers had its world premiere at the prestigious South by South West (SXSW) Festival in Austin, Texas last month, where it received rave reviews.

“The audience laughed in different places. What I love about comedy is it is a very cultural thing and different groups of people find different things funny.” Ainsley also found it very amusing that at both screenings, the men laughed harder than the women.

The producer says she and Georgina have other projects on the go, including a feature-length documentary about female sheep shearers and a psychological thriller they will be filming in Wellington in July. But her goal is to make more movies in the Eastern Bay.

“Anton Steele of Bay of Plenty Film is working hard to make it possible to do that,” she says. Bay of Plenty Film has been actively promoting Bay of Plenty locations to New Zealand and international movie-makers.

“It is absolutely my goal to be making movies here and I have no plans to live anywhere else. I love living here.”

