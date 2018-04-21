Maude turns 105 years old

THE secret to a long life? According to Maude Steele it’s good genes and a glass of her five o’clock friend – red wine.

Maude celebrated her 105th birthday this week. Born in 1913, she has lived through both world wars, and has seen the creation of inventions such as television, the hair dryer, penicillin and the internet.

For her 105 years, she is doing well, living on her own, taking no medication and still has a great sense of humour. In her long life she has seen and done many things.

She was married at age 23 to Rurik Steele a persistent man of Polish descent. They met through friends. Maude was hesitant – she had been engaged before but had called it off.

Despite the initial frosty reception, Rurik did not give up.

Their first date was at the popular Peter Pan Club at the top of Queen Street, Auckland.

Alcohol was not allowed but all the club-goers snuck it in in hip flasks.

They were married in 1937 and were together for 54 years until Rurik died in 1991 after surgery complications. They had two children together, Jeff and Jill. Neither have had children and Maude refers to them as her “seedless raisins”.

Rurik hated the cold weather in Auckland and moved his young family to Samoa where he worked for the New Zealand Government on a plantation. They never paid him, and they had to move back after eight months.

“I thought, ‘thank goodness he has the tropics out of his system now’,” Maude recalls.

However, soon they were off to Suva, Fiji where they ran a small shop. The family lived there for most of their children’s childhoods.

If anybody wanted to visit they had to catch one of the two boats that ran from New Zealand to Fiji, the trip taking about three days to complete.

Daughter Jill says her childhood on Fiji was wonderful. “I remember when we had a tidal wave after an earthquake. I had slammed the door on the changing room at the pools and suddenly all the water sloshed back and forwards, and I thought, ‘I am never slamming the door again’.”

By the time they moved back to New Zealand, television had become the big thing. Rurik was resistant to it and the family had to go to his sister’s home to watch. “He felt like it was an intrusion,” says Jill. “He preferred music.”

Of all the inventions that became popular in her lifetime, one of Maude’s favourites is the washing machine. The family’s washing used to be done by hand in the bath tub, until

Maude got a rash up her arm and was unable to do it.

“Dad did the washing by hand for three days; had enough, and suddenly we had an automatic washing machine,” recalls Jill with a laugh.

Maude also likes to Skype. Being able to speak to family far away and to see their faces is a wonder to her, says Jill. She also enjoys watching television, but computers are a bit beyond her.

Maude moved to Whakatane 17 years ago to be closer to her daughter. She still enjoys attending Probus Club events and is probably the oldest active member in Whakatane.

Life is definitely more peaceful these days and Maude has nothing left on her bucket list.

She has travelled extensively and has nothing she still wishes to see.

She and Jill remember a trip to Norfolk Island when she was 99. “The computer at the airport couldn’t accept her age,” they say, laughing.

For her 100th birthday, the family celebrated in Hamilton. Maude was picked up by a horse and cart and later went home in a vintage Rolls Royce. “That shows the common methods of travel in her lifetime” says Jill.

For her 105th birthday, the family went to her favourite restaurant in Waihi. The chef knows her, and always has a glass of red wine waiting.

Maude has simple advice for the young people of today, “Enjoy life, and live it to the fullest”.

