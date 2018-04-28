Maximising the Kiwi point of difference

SOME 130 kilometres south of London in the historical city of Chichester, former Whakatane man, Brendon Cook, is running his successful recruiting company, Kiwi Recruiting.

With the business now in its third year, Eastern Bay Life reporter Lorraine Wilson speaks to Brendon at the home he shares with wife Leisa and the couple’s two young children and he tells of how he came to launch Kiwi Recruiting in the old English cathedral city.

Tell us about growing up in Whakatane?

Our family moved there when I was 10 because Dad got a job in the area. I’ve been gone a long time now, but I still have friends in the area I’m always keen to visit. In fact, I was in Whakatane the Christmas before last. My family has moved now though. They live in Katikati.

So, most of your school years were spent here?

Yes, Whakatane Intermediate and the high school. But I hated school. In the third form though, I did a work placement as a chef at the Whakatane Board Mills (I’m not sure they still have a kitchen there now).

I was offered a chef apprenticeship and later took it up, starting it in Whakatane, and finishing it in Auckland. Dad had taken a new role up there and I was lucky enough to transfer the apprenticeship.

How did you go from being a chef to running your own recruitment agency in England?

I did work as a chef in Auckland for three years, but then I headed off on my big OE. I got stuck in Vancouver for 12 years after I married a Canadian woman. The last job I had there was working for a ski resort. I was living in Vancouver and was just 20 minutes from snow-laden mountains.

My marriage split and I returned to New Zealand and worked in the family business, Southern Stars Charitable Trust, for the next 10 years. Then I met my wonderful English wife-to-be Leisa who was here on a gap year. We liked to travel together a lot and decided to move to the UK so we could travel in Europe more easily. Having Europe as your neighbour is much better than having the Aussies.

What led you to West Sussex and the city of Chichester?

When we arrived, I was offered a job as a recruitment consultant. I took it, and found it to be really good fun, and even better, I’m bloody good at it. But then the company wanted to move operations across the coast to Poole, but Leisa (by then my wife) and I wanted to stay put.

So, I started looking for another job. I was offered a position as recruitment manager running an office of 10, but I turned it down. Leisa freaked out because we had a four-month-old baby by then.

Fast-forward four years, and I now have my own team of 10 at Kiwi Recruitment. I’d felt that I could do better on my own in terms of listening and understanding the client and offering better customer service. Luckily my wife stuck around. Business is thriving, and we’ve now had baby number two.

Why Chichester?

Leisa is from here, and it’s a beautiful city. There’s so much history. The city dates back to Roman times and there are walls surrounding the city, still standing, that were built 1800 years ago. The history here is mind blowing, but there’s also a major university and college here, so the city has a young and vibrant aspect too.

What do you think distinguishes Kiwi Recruitment?

We have a fresher and friendlier approach to recruitment and make extra effort to get to know our candidates and clients well, so we can make perfect matches.

Does Kiwi Recruitment only employ Kiwis?

No. In fact we’ve only placed about five Kiwis. We work with everyone, and across all work sectors. But when I was starting the company I was looking for a unique point of difference, and my pride in being a New Zealander came to mind. Three years on, and our office is bursting at its seams. It would be a wonderful challenge to take on a second office, and eventually open more branches along the south coast. Kiwi is just going to keep on growing.

The company is known for its radio commercials, comical, and encouraging light-hearted banter about your Kiwi origins?

Yes, we’ve launched some hilarious advertisements, and we’re looking to get even more innovative. We’re raising money for Stone Pillow, an organisation that looks after homeless people.

And we’re now looking at a fairly ambitious fund-raising trip to Edinburgh where our team will need to make it back to Chichester within a deadline, and without the use of money.

It’s really going to test our people skills and charm.

Kiwi Recruitment sounds like a fun place to work?

It is today, because today is Gin Friday. Actually, every Friday is Gin Friday.

Life is clearly busy, but what do you do in spare time?

I like getting my hair done or getting the barbecue ready – I average between 50 and 60 barbecues a year. I had a competition with some English lads to hold 100 in one year when we first came.

I had to prove them wrong, and much to their disbelief, I achieved it. And I visit London about six times a year; great shows and entertainment, free access to incredible museums, and breath-taking architecture. I always enjoy a trip to the big city. And living here, we can also enjoy the fact that in 30 minutes, you can fly to any of 12 countries without paying more than 40 pounds. There’s so much to see when you live here.

How would you say Kiwis are viewed by the English?

They think we spend all our time at the beach, or at barbecues. I’ve no idea why.

And how do Kiwis view the English way of life? Notable differences?

Plastic tubs in the sink for washing up the dishes drives me nuts. And I thought we had bad signposting in New Zealand, but it is so much worse in the UK. I’m forever getting lost. But there are a lot more pubs here than back home and it’s nice that people can easily go for a quick drink after work.

The English are much more relaxed about drinking, and it’s also better managed here. But New Zealanders are definitely more chilled out than the Brits. We have a much more laid back “can do” attitude – if there’s a problem, we tend to fix it and get on with life.

What do you notice the most when you come back to New Zealand, and Whakatane?

It’s quiet, sunny, relaxed, and it brings back fantastic memories.