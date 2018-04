WAIOTAHE Valley School competed in the Eastern Bay Cricket Mini World Cup at Whakatane’s Rex Morpeth Park last week.

The tournament included 10 teams, who were all drawn a country to represent. Waiotahe were drawn as New Zealand. Awakeri School were crowned champions.

Apanui School, representing Pakistan, placed second while Ohope Beach School’s Zimbabwe team placed third.

Apanui’s Luke Clark was named player of the tournament.