WIKF Fuller of Murupara says his new book Mists of Te Urewera – Hunting (Tails) From the Bush isn’t for animal activists but that anybody with a keen interest in hunting will love it.

The book, which spans several decades in his life, covers the time he was paid to cull deer in the 1960s to hunting trips he undertook later in life.

Over the course of the book, Wilf grows up. It begins in his 20s and finishes while he is in his 70s. Wilf says you can’t really call it a coming-of-age book; he describes it more as a collection of stories, which are loosely in chronological order.

The idea for a book was originally thought of while on a deer-hunting trip in 1967. He spent a week writing out stories on a roll of toilet paper, before deciding it was terrible and chucking the roll down a long drop at the first opportunity.

It didn’t cross his mind again until about five years ago when a “young joker” he met in the bush pestered him for stories. “I told him some, and the joker kept wanting to hear more.

He wouldn’t leave,” Wilf says.

It’s worth noting here that Wilf liked the young man and he refers to pretty much everybody as a joker. He took a notebook with him and carried it around, writing down things as he remembered them. Sometimes his memory would be jogged by a place. Other times a friend would remind him of past times together.

Following this, Wilf spent around a year and a half sitting in front of his fire, laptop at the ready, writing the hunting stories of his life.

For those with a love of animals, who may still want to read the book, Wilf recommends skipping the first few chapters. These are the ones that tell of his time as a deer culler in the 60s and they involve a lot of killing.

“There were too many deer. All the undergrowth was gone. You could see right through the trees from the top of the hill into the valley. It was bare,” he says.

“The deer were all small and runty, nothing like today. They were hungry … we had to do it.”

Wilf’s favourite story from the book is one that describes how a joker lost his boots on a trip. The two believe that another hunter may have taken them after his friend left them on a log.

“You could still see the imprints of where they had been” he says. “I cut up canvas and filled it with ferns and strapped it to his feet to use as shoes.”

During this time, Wilf worked at the Beacon as a photographer and says he nearly got fired twice after being late to work due to being out hunting. Wilf no longer hunts. He says he is sick of killing. The only shooting he does now is with a camera.

“I go out with my boys still. They hunt, and I take photos.” When asked why he no longer hunts he replies, “I guess we all grow up”.

Wilf hopes those reading his book will gain at least one or two laughs from it. There are plenty of tales to read. He describes one night he spent in the bush after twisting his knee and being unable to walk.

He also says there is one about a murderer. Wilf was reluctant to give more details about this one, saying if you’re interested you’ll have to buy the book.

Next on Wilf’s list of projects is a calendar or possibly a photo book. He plans for it to be full of scenic shots of Te Urewera.

If you are keen on buying the book you can pick it up at Paper Plus Whakatane.

