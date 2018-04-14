Nash goes to Farm Day

BAY of Plenty Federated Farmers’ recent annual farm day, held at Andrew and Robyn McLeod’s Papamoa dairy farm, stoked plenty of interest among the public, including four-year-old Nash. His grandmother Carol Paul recorded his experiences and shared them with the Eastern Bay Life.

Nash drove with his grandmother to visit the farm. They stopped to get petrol for the car on the way. When they drove on to the farm driveway, Nash could see so many cars parked on the grass. Grandma parked on the grass too. Grandma and Nash got out of the car, Grandma put on the backpack, and they walked to the sign-in table to wait in the queue. A lady wrote down their name, and gave Nash a goodies bag and a chocolate milk drink.

The guide took a whole group to see the sheep. The farmer explained about how many million sheep lived in New Zealand. He said the sheep in the pen ate grass to make wool and meat. The farmer gave the sheep some pretend medicine to stop worms – he was very fast with his squirt gun. Then he drafted the sheep, some into one pen and some into another pen.

Two sheep jumped the fence to get back to their friends and one got stuck in the water trough. The farmer had to lift her out. Next the shearer lifted one of the sheep out of the pen and put her on the shearing floor. He flipped her on her back and started shaving off the wool with his electric shears. He was very fast and when he was finished the sheep was naked.

While the whole group waited for a turn in the milk tent, the children went to the lolly scramble pen. Nash looked and looked and looked through the hay. He found a lolly and gave it to Grandma. He went back and looked and looked and looked through the hay. This time he came back with two lollies. He really wanted one more but it was time to move on.

The whole group and the guide moved to the milk tent to do a jigsaw about what milk is used for. Nash put in one piece. They even use milk in asthma inhalers like the one Nash uses. And the best place they use milk is in icecream. At the next tent, the children played snakes and ladders. There were two teams, Team Blue and Team Green.

Grandma and Nash were not sure which team was Nash’s, but he threw the dice once for the Blue Team and the counter moved seven spaces. When the Blue Team came to a snake and had to answer the question “How many stomachs does a cow have?” Nash called out “four”! The Blue Team did not have to slide down the snake.

When the Green Team came to a ladder and had to answer the question “How much water does a cow drink in a day?” Nash called out “70”! The farm lady said, “You are not the Green Team”. That was the right answer and the Green Team went up the ladder and won the game. Nash was given a snakes and ladders game.

Everyone in the whole group moved to the grass growing tent and the technician talked about the nutrients in grass and how they tested the grass. The best part was the blue jet lollies and the blue balloon.

A few metres from the tent was the calf pen. Three calves were trying to rest on the grass. Nash climbed over the fence with the rest of the children and sat stroking the smallest calf on the head. He leaned forward to check the calf’s face to make sure the calf appreciated the attention. Grandma thought he was going to stay forever, but eventually he climbed out of the pen.

Nash loved the next stop, at the fertiliser truck. He climbed really high into the passenger seat. A farmer offered to help him down, but he said, “No, I can do it myself,” And he climbed down. At the back of the truck Nash spun the discs that make the fertiliser go all over the paddock. There was no room for Nash to get into the driver’s seat.

Nash wanted to go back to the big tractor. On the way Grandma and Nash passed Kylie and Brodhi. Nash kept calling out to Kylie until she found him. Nash said hi to Brodhi and then told Kylie all about the naked sheep. Then he ran on to get to the big tractor. When Nash climbed up the steps to the cab of the big tractor he couldn’t get in because the door was locked.

Now it was time to go to the milking shed. As Grandma and Nash walked back through the paddocks to the cattle race, Nash said, “This is a very, very big farm”. Grandma and Nash walked all the way along the cattle race until they were in the milking shed. That smell, lots and lots of cow poo.

The farmer was down in the milking shed pit, holding the milking vacuum cups. Nash walked down the steps into the pit with the Farmer. The Farmer let the children put their fingers into the vacuum cups to feel how it sucked their fingers and to show how it sucked the milk from the cows. There was milk going up high in the tubes being carried to the holding tank.

Grandma and Nash walked out and around to the back of the shed. Parked in the yard was a huge milk tanker and trailer. Nash had his turn to climb up into the cab and the driver’s seat.

The steps were really high. He started driving the tanker. He typed some numbers into the computer beside the steering wheel and when he reached the depot, Nash climbed down. Grandma took his photo beside the tanker.

It was home-time but Nash needed to go to the toilet, so he asked the lady at the gate. She pointed and Nash said “Portaloos!” Back at the car Nash and Grandma ate a hot cross bun each, then they drove home.