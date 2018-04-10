Netballer heads to Otaki for trials

OPOTIKI College student Leah Howe competed in the Gisborne Aotearoa Maori Netball Oranga Healthy Lifestyles Tournament from March 31 – April 1, and came away with recognition and opportunities.

The annual event brings together the nation’s top netball players in teams from under 13 to under 19, as well as premier teams, which can contain mixed ages.

Officials observe the players, and nominate 10 students for the tournament team, a paper team which recognises the top 10 players of the weekend. They also nominate about 30-40 girls to trial for the New Zealand Maori International Secondary School team.

While Leah had been aiming to qualify for the tournament team, she said she was “quite shocked” to be selected for both.

“I was really pushing to make the tournament team, but when I made the tournament team and the New Zealand trials, that was huge.”

Leah will travel to Otaki this weekend for the trials, and compete for a position on the team. The team’s first game will take place on the Gold Coast later this year, which Leah hopes to attend.

“We’ll know who’s on the team about two weeks after the trials,” said Leah, who said she was both nervous and excited for the opportunity.

With her mother, aunt and two cousins playing the sport, Leah has been a netball player since the age of five.

“I kind of want my little sister to play when she’s older,” Leah said, also hoping to act as a role model for her sibling.

In the meantime, Leah said she is looking to pursue primary school teaching, as well as a career in netball.

