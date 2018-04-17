NZTA doubles direction arrows

MORE directional arrows have been added to Waiotahe Beach Road to encourage foreign drivers to keep left.

Following the death of Opotiki District Council employee Dale Ashford-Hill on November 3, 2016, two Opotiki men called for arrows to help foreign drivers stay on the left side of the road.

The fatal crash involved an Argentinian driver who was on the wrong side of the road at the time of impact.

Orchard owner Brett Wotton proposed placing plastic arrows on the inside of the car windscreen to help drivers remember what side of the road to drive on while Kukumoa Lodge owner Neal Berry suggested arrows should be painted on the roads.

About a year ago, NZTA painted arrows outside rest areas. But while Mr Berry applauded NZTA for acting on the idea, he said not a lot of thought appeared to have gone into the placing of the arrows.

When exiting the rest area by the surf club, a driver that turns right and drives on the incorrect side of the road is not met by an arrow pointing against him.

Instead, there is an arrow pointing in his direction on the left side of the road, which he may or may not see.

“Ideally, the arrows should be painted side by side, facing one direction each,” Mr Berry said.

That suggestion has now been acted upon with two more arrows painted on the road.

Mr Berry said he was pleased the NZTA had acted on the feedback.

NZTA Bay of Plenty transport system manager Rob Campbell said any death on the roads was a tragedy and they were always striving to make roads and driving safe.

“The keep left arrows have been installed throughout Eastern Bay of Plenty, as well as other parts of New Zealand,” he said.

“These ‘keep left’ arrows are painted on the roads to remind people at places like rest areas or pullover areas to keep left as they re-join the highway.”

Mr Campbell said the arrows complemented the range of safety initiatives from the Visiting Drivers Project over the past three to four years.

“This includes initiatives such as signage of rest areas well in advance on highways so people have a chance to decide to pull off the highway safely and refresh and billboards reminding people to ‘Keep Left’ and also that ‘NZ Roads are Different’,” he said.

“We also provide keep left stickers free of charge for rental vehicles – these are available to order by rental vehicle companies, and we have a Driving in New Zealand booklet available for order and online.”

Mr Campbell said the purpose of this project was to improve road safety for, and of, visiting drivers, while maintaining New Zealand’s reputation as an attractive and safe tourist destination.

“The project has an on-the-ground focus in Otago, Southland and the West Coast but many of the initiatives also benefit all visitors to New Zealand and other road users.”

Sven Carlsson